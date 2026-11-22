Rajkumar Periasamy’s spy film OM: Operation Mole was released in theatres this Friday. Starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in lead roles, the film had a decent opening but dipped on Saturday after receiving mixed reviews. It showed a further dip on Sunday and crossed the ₹50 crore mark in its first weekend.

OM box office collection

Dhanush and Mammootty shared the screen in Rajkumar Periasamy's OM. more less

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, OM collected ₹15.22 crore net on Sunday, taking its domestic total to ₹49.57 crore net. The film opened with ₹18.10 crore, the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career. However, it witnessed a 10.2% dip on Sunday, bringing in ₹16.25 crore. The film is performing better in Tamil than in Telugu and Hindi, bringing in ₹11.12 crore on Sunday in Tamil vs ₹3.55 crore net in Telugu and ₹55 lakh net in Hindi.

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{{^usCountry}} In comparison, Dhanush’s other film this year, Kara, made only ₹18.35 crore in three days after lukewarm reviews. But his Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹52 crore in three days despite lukewarm reviews. Idli Kadai, which was also not received well, collected ₹26.35 crore, while Kuberaa, which received good reviews, brought in ₹48.60 crore in three days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In comparison, Dhanush’s other film this year, Kara, made only ₹18.35 crore in three days after lukewarm reviews. But his Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹52 crore in three days despite lukewarm reviews. Idli Kadai, which was also not received well, collected ₹26.35 crore, while Kuberaa, which received good reviews, brought in ₹48.60 crore in three days. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How much did OM collect at the Indian box office in its first weekend? OM collected ₹49.57 crore net domestically by Sunday, according to Sacnilk. It opened with ₹18.10 crore, Dhanush’s biggest opening to date. What was OM's worldwide box office collection after two days? OM's two-day worldwide collection stood at ₹61.85 crore, including ₹39.85 crore gross in India and ₹22 crore overseas, according to Sacnilk. Why did OM's box office collections dip after its opening? The film saw a dip after opening to mixed reviews. Viewers praised Sai Pallavi's performance, while the story, direction and music faced criticism.

OM performed better than Tamil films such as Mandaadi ( ₹21.55 crore) and DC ( ₹20.95 crore), but it has lagged behind Karuppu ( ₹68 crore), Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹58.15 crore) and Scene ( ₹63.15 crore). With a dip expected during the weekdays now, it remains to be seen how much OM collects in the coming days.

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About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM

OM, previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. It stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. It follows the story of a special task force officer and an undercover agent as they crack down on a red sanders smuggling ring led by a notorious gangster.

The film opened to mixed reviews, with Pallavi receiving almost unanimous praise for her performance as ASP Nithya Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar’s music, however, and Rajkumar’s story and direction were criticised. The film was postponed for Jailer 2 and later Scene before it finally hit screens this month. With no competition in sight in Tamil for OM, it remains to be seen how it sustains at the box office.