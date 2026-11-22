Rajkumar Periasamy’s spy film OM: Operation Mole was released in theatres this Friday. Starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in lead roles, the film had a decent opening but dipped on Saturday after receiving mixed reviews. It showed a further dip on Sunday and crossed the ₹50 crore mark in its first weekend.
OM box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, OM collected ₹15.22 crore net on Sunday, taking its domestic total to ₹49.57 crore net. The film opened with ₹18.10 crore, the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career. However, it witnessed a 10.2% dip on Sunday, bringing in ₹16.25 crore. The film is performing better in Tamil than in Telugu and Hindi, bringing in ₹11.12 crore on Sunday in Tamil vs ₹3.55 crore net in Telugu and ₹55 lakh net in Hindi.
In comparison, Dhanush’s other film this year, Kara, made only ₹18.35 crore in three days after lukewarm reviews. But his Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹52 crore in three days despite lukewarm reviews. Idli Kadai, which was also not received well, collected ₹26.35 crore, while Kuberaa, which received good reviews, brought in ₹48.60 crore in three days.{{/usCountry}}
In comparison, Dhanush’s other film this year, Kara, made only ₹18.35 crore in three days after lukewarm reviews. But his Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹52 crore in three days despite lukewarm reviews. Idli Kadai, which was also not received well, collected ₹26.35 crore, while Kuberaa, which received good reviews, brought in ₹48.60 crore in three days.{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
How much did OM collect at the Indian box office in its first weekend?
What was OM's worldwide box office collection after two days?
Why did OM's box office collections dip after its opening?
OM performed better than Tamil films such as Mandaadi ( ₹21.55 crore) and DC ( ₹20.95 crore), but it has lagged behind Karuppu ( ₹68 crore), Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹58.15 crore) and Scene ( ₹63.15 crore). With a dip expected during the weekdays now, it remains to be seen how much OM collects in the coming days.
About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM
OM, previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. It stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. It follows the story of a special task force officer and an undercover agent as they crack down on a red sanders smuggling ring led by a notorious gangster.
The film opened to mixed reviews, with Pallavi receiving almost unanimous praise for her performance as ASP Nithya Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar’s music, however, and Rajkumar’s story and direction were criticised. The film was postponed for Jailer 2 and later Scene before it finally hit screens this month. With no competition in sight in Tamil for OM, it remains to be seen how it sustains at the box office.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.