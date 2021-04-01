Radha Ravi slut shames Nayanthara again, Chinmayi says she’s sick of him

Actor-politician Radha Ravi has once again slut shamed actor Nayanthara while campaigning for the BJP-AIADMK alliance ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Chennai. This was the second time in a span of two years that Radha Ravi has passed lewd comments against Nayanthara.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Radha Ravi is seen taking a distasteful dig at Nayanthara again. He said he never spoke ill of her two years ago. However, it became a huge issue and he was temporarily dismissed from the DMK party. He went on to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recalling the incident from two years ago, he said: “How is Nayanthara related to DMK? Is she their public relations officer? Why do they have to dismiss me if I talk about her? Before they could ask me to leave, I tendered my permanent resignation. If she is in a relationship with Udhayanidhi, what can I do?"

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of DMK’s leader Stalin. He’s also an actor and has worked with Nayanthara in a couple of Tamil films.

Here's Chinmayi's reaction to Radha Ravi's latest outburst.

Also read: Maheep Kapoor remembers competing with Namrata Shirodkar for Miss India 1993 title, Malaika Arora has an epic reaction

Sharing the video, Chinmayi said she’s tired and sick of Radha Ravi’s behaviour. She tweeted: “Honestly I am sick and tired of this man and his abuse. This man is openly abusive, a molester, a harasser!! Why would a party hire him as a star campaigner? DMK's A Raja or Radha Ravi - they’re all the same kinda abusive men that we have voted for and made powerful (sic)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON