Noted music composer Deva, the self-made architect of Tamil 'gana' style rhythms and one who gave innumerable, striking hits for top heroes, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in a career spanning 400 films, died here on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay pays his respects by offering a floral garland on the mortal remains of the late music composer Deva at T. Nagar, in Chennai on Saturday. (@CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo) (@CMOTamilnadu X)

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"All of a sudden our father left us, his death was following a cardiac arrest," the renowned musician's son Shrikanth Deva told reporters here.

Rajinikanth pays last respects

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'Gana' songs, Deva's gift to the Tamil speaking people, may be described as a kind of music composition, which, in a way brought to mainstream the subaltern world; its likes and dislikes and the rough and tumble of the youth community as well. 'Gana,' in Tamil usage, denotes the rustic, indigenous, working-class origins of the songs, and the harmonising music that accompanies it. The form of music is unique to Chennai.

Chennai, Oct 17 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajinikanth arrives to pay his respects to music director Deva after his demise at his residence, T. Nagar, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

Rajinikanth appeared visibly emotional as he arrived at the composer's residence to pay his last respects. He was seen stood before Deva’s mortal remains and offered his condolences to the family. He also shared a video note to mourn the demise of the composer.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, it was Deva who scored music for the popular Rajinikanth's signature title-card-credit that appears in all his films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, it was Deva who scored music for the popular Rajinikanth's signature title-card-credit that appears in all his films. {{/usCountry}}

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Although, many have composed music for Rajinikanth's films, the title-card score remains Deva's for over three-decades, and it began with the smash hit Annamalai (1992).

Chennai, Oct 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay pays his respects by offering a floral garland on the mortal remains of the late music composer Deva at T. Nagar, in Chennai on Saturday. (@CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo)

CM Vijay offers floral tribute

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Meanwhile, CM Vijay and various political leaders expressed profound grief over the demise of Deva. The chief minister announced State honours for the funeral of the musician, also known by his monicker 'Thenisai Thendral.'

CM Vijay said that Deva, who received numerous awards including Kalaimamani, captivated the hearts of the common people with his Gana songs and composed music for over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, and has also written and sung many songs himself.

Deva's musical journey and songs will forever endure in the history of film music. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. "I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family members grieving the loss of music composer Deva, as well as to his relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and music lovers," the CM said.

Deva’s life and legacy

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Devanesan Chokkalingam, born on November 20, 1950, died just weeks before his 76th birthday. He has composed music for over 400 films in South India. His debut came in 1986 with the Tamil film Maattukara Mannaru, and he composed music for numerous superstars throughout his career.