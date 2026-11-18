Superstar Rajinikanth recently attended his nephew, music composer Anirudh Ravichander's wedding to Kavya Maran in Greece. After the wedding, the actor spent some quality time with his family, including his daughter and grandsons. Now, Soundarya Rajinikanth has shared a few glimpses of their family getaway.

Rajinikanth's Greece vacation with family

Rajinikanth's family gateaway in Greece.

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On Tuesday, Soundarya took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from their family vacation in Greece. In the first picture, Rajinikanth is seen holding his wife, Latha Rajinikanth's hand, while holding his grandchildren's hands with the other. The actor and his family flash million-dollar smiles as they walk together. The picture also features his daughters, Soundarya and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and his grandsons Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Soundarya wrote, "What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! ❤️❤️❤️ Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway." Rajinikanth looked stylish in casual attire, sporting a brown sweatshirt, black track pants, a white scarf and a blue cap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the pictures, Soundarya wrote, "What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! ❤️❤️❤️ Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway." Rajinikanth looked stylish in casual attire, sporting a brown sweatshirt, black track pants, a white scarf and a blue cap. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media users couldn't help but gush over the adorable family pictures. Raashii Khanna commented, "How cute!" Another commented, "If Dhanush Sir was there.. It would be more cute." One comment read, “He won in life! What a beautiful family!”

Rajinikanth and his family recently travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of their relative, acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. A video of Rajinikanth dancing to Anirudh's song Manasilaayo from the actor's film Vettaiyan went viral on social media. The newlyweds could be seen cheering him on. The peppy track, composed by Anirudh, had become a chartbuster upon its release.

Rajinikanth's recent and upcoming films

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Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer 2. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik in key roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and others joining the cast. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and collected over ₹835 crore worldwide at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

He will next be seen in the action thriller Dharman. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film also stars Ram Pothineni, Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela and Yogi Babu in key roles. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International along with Turmeric Media, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is scheduled to release in 2027.