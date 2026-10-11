Rajinikanth stayed back even after 2 AM on set to see Jailer 2 co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu in action, clapped after his shot

Jailer 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will mark the return of Rajinikanth as the iconic Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. At the film's pre-release event, the veteran star was present with the rest of the cast and crew of the film. Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu who plays Dileep in the film, opened up about a memorable day on set, when he received the praise of Rajinikanth for his acting.

What Suraj Venjaramoodu said

Jailer 2 is set to release in theatres on October 15.

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During the chat, the National Award-winning actor shared, “I will share what happened on set. Rajini sir had finished his shot and was supposed to leave the set, but he stayed back to watch my performance. I was in my character and did the scene, and the moment the director said ‘cut’, I heard someone clapping. I looked aside and saw it was none other than Rajinikanth sir!”

“Seeing him get up and clap, everyone present on set started to clap on location. It was a lifetime moment for me. I have won a National Award for acting but coming from him, it meant more than that award. He is such a huge superstar but he is still so keen to know about films and his co-stars and their process, he is genuinely an inspiration,” he concluded. Vidya Balan, whow was seated beside him, smiled and clapped too.

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{{^usCountry}} Suraj is a Malayalam actor who is highly popular in the industry. He has starred in more than 250 films and has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian three times. In 2013, Suraj won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his lead role in Perariyathavar. He starred in the Malayalam film Mohiniyaattam this year. His most recent Tamil films were Youth and Kara after the 2025 film Veera Dheera Sooran. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suraj is a Malayalam actor who is highly popular in the industry. He has starred in more than 250 films and has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian three times. In 2013, Suraj won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his lead role in Perariyathavar. He starred in the Malayalam film Mohiniyaattam this year. His most recent Tamil films were Youth and Kara after the 2025 film Veera Dheera Sooran. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 sees Nelson Dilipkumar return as the film's writer and director. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. Mammootty and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to make cameos, as they did in the first part. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film hitting screens on October 15. The film has been certified UA 16+ with a runtime of 165.18 minutes (2 hours 45 minutes 11 seconds).

After the trailer was released, fans were convinced that Hrithik Roshan would also appear in it when the filmmakers teased a new cameo with a silhouette. However, there is no confirmation on the same.