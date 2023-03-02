Rajinikanth’s next project with Jai Bhim director announced, to release in 2024

Actor Rajinikanth, who is currently on the verge of completing his upcoming Tamil project Jailer, has signed his next project which will be his 170th film. Lyca Productions on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that they’ll be bankrolling Rajinikanth’s next movie which will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. In a statement, it was confirmed that the film will be a 2024 release. (Also read: Rajinikanth’s car mobbed by fans in Jaisalmer as he shoots for Jailer. Watch)

Director TJ Gnanavel rose to fame with the national award-winning Tamil film Jai Bhim, which starred Suriya in a key role. The project is currently dubbed as Thalaivar 170. “We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar @rajinikanth for#Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational “Rockstar”@anirudhofficial (sic),” read the tweet.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a Muslim police officer in the film which will go on the floors soon.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will soon complete shooting for his upcoming release Jailer. The shoot of Jailer, which marks Rajinikanth’s maiden collaboration with director Nelson, recently took place in Jaisalmer. A video of Rajinikanth’s car being mobbed by fans outside Jaisalmer fort had surfaced on social media. Rajinikanth can be seen waving at fans.

A Twitter user posted a video in which Rajinikanth’s car can be seen being mobbed by fans who’ve spotted him inside. Some even request him to step out if possible. As the car leaves from the spot, Rajinikanth can be seen slightly rolling down his window to wave. In Jailer, Rajinikanth plays a prison jailer and the film has been predominantly entirely shot inside a prison. It also stars Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in key roles apart from Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will also commence work on his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film, Laal Salaam. He will be seen in an extended cameo role in the movie. With Laal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. The film, which is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles.

