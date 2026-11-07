Scene box office collection day 2: Suriya and Nazriya Nazim film crosses 37 crore, fails to beat Karuppu haul

Scene is the third release of Suriya after the blockbuster success of Karuppu and Vishawanath & Sons. The Tamil film by Jithu Madhavan opened to positive reviews upon release, and went on to do better than Suriya’s previous hits this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, bringing in over ₹19 crore. Let us take its day 2 performance into account.

Scene box office update

Suriya in a still from Scene.

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Scene collected ₹18.46 crore on its second day of release, which is a dip in comparison to its opening day haul. It takes the total collection to ₹37.61 crore. Scene is facing competition from Ramayana, although the Tamil release is dominating in its home turf as the dubbed version of Ramayana has barely made an impact.

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In comparison, Karuppu collected ₹24.15 crore in India in its second day of release with a total of ₹39.65 crore. While Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹22.25 crore with a total of ₹37.60 creore in two days. Scene has managed to beat Vishwanath & Sons but not Karuppu. It remains to be seen how Scene performs on Sunday, and whether the positive word of mouth helps in the box office growth.

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{{^usCountry}} Karuppu became Suriya’s highest-grosser and brought in ₹310.12 crore in its lifetime, while Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹209.46 crore. It remains to be seen whether Scene can beat those collections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karuppu became Suriya’s highest-grosser and brought in ₹310.12 crore in its lifetime, while Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹209.46 crore. It remains to be seen whether Scene can beat those collections. {{/usCountry}}

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About Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, who is known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks the return of Nazriya Nazim in Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

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Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.