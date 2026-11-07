Scene box office collection day 1: Suriya film beats his Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons opening; brings in over ₹19 crore
Malayalam director Jithu Madhavan's Tamil debut stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in lead roles. Here's how it fared on its opening day.
Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan’s Tamil debut film, Scene, was released in theatres on Friday ahead of Diwali. The film starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen opened to mostly positive reviews and performed well at the box office. It opened better than Suriya’s hits this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, bringing in over ₹19 crore. However, the film did not beat the openings of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan.
(Also Read: Scene movie review: Jithu Madhavan ably follows up Aavesham with another unserious yet hero-esque film for Suriya)
Scene box office collection
Scene collected ₹19.15 crore net in India on its opening day, making most of it from the Tamil version over Telugu. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it brought in ₹16.15 crore from the Tamil version alone, with the dubbed version collecting ₹3 crore. The film has also performed well overseas, collecting ₹12 crore. Given that Scene was released in theatres during the Diwali season and it now has the first weekend to look forward to, it remains to be seen if it performs as well as expected.
Suriya has now beaten the openings of his other hits this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. The actor just might score a hat-trick with his latest release now. RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, which was released in May this year, collected ₹15.50 crore on its opening day. It brought in ₹13.10 crore from Tamil and ₹2.40 crore from Telugu. Vishwanath & Sons had an opening of ₹15.35 crore in August, bringing in ₹9.15 crore in Tamil and ₹6.20 crore in Telugu. However, Jailer 2 and Jana Nayagan still hold the top spots this year with collections of ₹59.70 crore and ₹42.70 crore, respectively.
Karuppu became Suriya’s highest-grosser and brought in ₹310.12 crore in its lifetime, while Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹209.46 crore. It remains to be seen whether Scene can beat those collections.
About Scene
Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it. The film also features cameos by a Mollywood and a Kollywood actor. It features music by Sushin Shyam. Scene tells the story of a cop who is forced to take a second look at a solved case and go after a contract killer when his secret is unwittingly exposed. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game with a twist.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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