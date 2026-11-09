Scene box office collection day 4: Suriya's film remains steady on Monday after Diwali, crosses 84 crore

Suriya is back in theatres for the third time this year with Scene, which released on November 6. His previous two releases were Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. The Jithu Madhavan film opened to largely positive reviews and is doing well at the box office given it was the Diwali weekend. But Diwali is over and Monday is here. Did Scene hold up? Let's take a look.

Scene box office update

Suriya plays a cop in Jithu Madhavan's Tamil debut film Scene.

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Scene had a strong start at the box office as it collected ₹19.15 crore on its first day of release. The next day, the film saw some growth and earned ₹20.35 crore. Sunday saw more growth and the film collected ₹23.65 crore, its highest single-day haul so far.

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As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Scene collected ₹21.25 crore on Monday, which showed a strong hold for a Monday. It is more than the haul for its opening day, which is a very good sign for the film and shows that the positive word of mouth has been a big pull for audiences so far. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹84.40 crore after four days of release. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by tomorrow.

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Deep Dive How much did Scene earn on Monday, and what was its India collection after four days? Scene collected ₹21.25 crore on Monday, taking its total collection after four days to ₹84.40 crore. Why did Scene hold steady at the box office on Monday after Diwali? Its Monday collection was higher than its opening-day haul. The article attributes the strong hold partly to positive word of mouth drawing audiences to theatres. Can Scene beat Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons at the box office? It remains to be seen. Karuppu earned ₹310.12 crore over its lifetime, while Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹209.46 crore; Scene had reached ₹84.40 crore domestically after four days.

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the film’s worldwide haul now stands at ₹145 crore after three days as per the latest update from the makers. The upcoming holidays, post-Diwali, will likely boost Scene’s numbers, and the film should cross ₹200 crore before the week ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the film’s worldwide haul now stands at ₹145 crore after three days as per the latest update from the makers. The upcoming holidays, post-Diwali, will likely boost Scene’s numbers, and the film should cross ₹200 crore before the week ends. {{/usCountry}}

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Karuppu became Suriya’s highest-grosser and brought in ₹310.12 crore in its lifetime, while Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹209.46 crore. It remains to be seen whether Scene can beat those collections.

About Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, who is known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks the return of Nazriya Nazim in Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

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The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.

Mahesh Babu praised the film on Monday and said, "Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful! Happy Diwali Dear All."