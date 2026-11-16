Scene box office collection: Suriya, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim's film lags behind Karuppu after showing dip on 2nd Monday, collects 139 crore in 11 days

Jithu Madhavan’s Tamil debut film Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in lead roles, was released in theatres on November 6 ahead of Diwali. The film has outpaced the lifetime haul of Suriya’s previous hit, Vishwanath & Sons, but has yet to catch up to Karuppu. The actor scored three hits back-to-back this year.

Scene box office collections

Suriya plays a cop hot on a contract killer's heels in Jithu Madhavan's Scene.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Scene brought in ₹2.98 crore on its second Monday after showing a major dip. The film’s domestic collections now stand at ₹139.48 crore net. Scene collected ₹111.70 crore net in its first week alone. On its second Friday, the Suriya-starrer brought in ₹6 crore, bringing in ₹9.50 crore and ₹9.30 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. With the film registering ₹139.48 crore now, it remains to be seen if it holds steady through the week.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Scene has already beaten the lifetime haul of Vishwanath & Sons, which stood at ₹122.54 crore net in India. Karuppu, however, has a lifetime haul of ₹198.19 crore net. Scene has yet to outpace that, with Suriya having to compete with his own film at this point. He also has Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹474.81 crore) and Jana Nayagan ( ₹198.83 crore) to contend with. While beating the former seems unlikely, it remains to be seen if Scene beats the latter at the end of its run.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Suriya tastes success after flops

{{^usCountry}} Suriya is tasting success after a while, given that his last theatrical hit was 24 in 2016. His films, Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), received rave reviews, but both were direct-to-OTT releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His return to the theatres with Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022), Kanguva (2024) and Retro (2025) did not go as expected. His cameo as Rolex in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022) had a bigger impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suriya is tasting success after a while, given that his last theatrical hit was 24 in 2016. His films, Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), received rave reviews, but both were direct-to-OTT releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His return to the theatres with Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022), Kanguva (2024) and Retro (2025) did not go as expected. His cameo as Rolex in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022) had a bigger impact. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But this year, Suriya scored back-to-back hits with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and now Scene. On Diwali, he posted pictures with his wife, actor Jyotika, who’s also the producer of Scene. Thanking fans for the love, he wrote, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!”

Suriya now has a yet-to-be-titled film with TJ Gnanavel lined up. It’s their second collaboration after Jai Bhim. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, and Elango Kumaravel.