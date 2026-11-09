Scene worldwide box office collection day 3: Suriya film weathers Ramayana storm to mint 116 crore over 1st weekend, beats Vishwanath and Sons

It has been a bumper year for Suriya, and Scene is out here ensuring it ends with a bang too. The Tamil star’s latest release has taken a strong start at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Suriya has starred in three films this year, and all three have now achieved this feat, with Scene outpacing Vishwanath and Sons and being marginally behind Karuppu.

Scene worldwide box office update

Suriya in a still from his new film, Scene.

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Scene had a solid start to its box-office run as it released two days before Diwali. It braved competition from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is seeing a boost in numbers due to strong word-of-mouth. But the Suriya-starrer persisted. On its third day, the action entertainer earned ₹23.25 crore net domestically, taking its opening weekend haul to an impressive ₹62.75 crore net ( ₹72.50 crore gross).

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The film has been doing decent business overseas, bringing in $4.7 million from the international markets in its first three days. The film’s worldwide haul now stands at ₹116 crore after three days. The upcoming holidays, post-Diwali, will likely boost Scene’s numbers, and the film should cross ₹200 crore before the week ends.

Scene outpaces Vishwanath and Sons

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Deep Dive How much did Suriya’s Scene earn worldwide in its first three days? Scene collected ₹116 crore worldwide in its first three days. On day 3, it earned ₹23.25 crore net in India, taking its opening-weekend domestic total to ₹62.75 crore net. How did Scene’s opening weekend compare with Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons? Scene’s ₹116 crore opening weekend surpassed Vishwanath and Sons, which earned ₹108 crore in its opening weekend. It was slightly behind Karuppu, which collected ₹121 crore worldwide in its first three days. Did Ramayana’s box-office run affect Scene, and could the Diwali holidays help it? Scene faced competition from Ramayana, which was gaining momentum through positive word of mouth, but still had a strong opening weekend. The article says the post-Diwali holidays could boost Scene’s collections.

{{^usCountry}} Suriya has already delivered two hits this year in Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons. With its ₹116 crore opening weekend, Scene has already outpaced Vishwanath and Sons, which earned ₹108 crore in its opening weekend when it released earlier this year. Karuppu, the actor’s biggest hit yet, fared better, earning ₹121 crore worldwide in its first three days. However, with a massive day 4 poised for Scene on Monday, it will outpace both Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suriya has already delivered two hits this year in Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons. With its ₹116 crore opening weekend, Scene has already outpaced Vishwanath and Sons, which earned ₹108 crore in its opening weekend when it released earlier this year. Karuppu, the actor’s biggest hit yet, fared better, earning ₹121 crore worldwide in its first three days. However, with a massive day 4 poised for Scene on Monday, it will outpace both Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons in the coming days. {{/usCountry}}

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Vishwanath and Sons earned ₹209 crore worldwide during its run, while Karuppu topped the Tamil cinema charts upon release with a worldwide haul of ₹310 crore. According to trade insiders, Scene has the legs to beat both of them.

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All about Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.