Scene worldwide box office collection day 6: Suriya film continues to fall as Ramayana soars, yet to cross 200 crore

After a strong start in its opening weekend and a solid Tuesday, Suriya’s latest film, Scene, has started to slide dramatically at the box office. The action entertainer saw two big dips in collections on Tuesday and Wednesday, almost completely arresting its momentum. It coincided with the big Hindi release, Ramayana, breaking midweek records on the same days, indicating that audiences are preferring the Hindi tentpole over the Tamil actioner.

Scene box office update

Suriya and Nazriya Nazim star in Jithu Madhavan's comedy-action film Scene.

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Scene had a strong opening in Tamil Nadu, where it weathered the Ramayana storm in its first weekend. The film earned ₹63 crore net domestically in its first weekend, adding ₹21 crore on Monday. But thereafter, it has been concerning for the Suriya-starrer. On Tuesday, Scene’s domestic collections fell by 40%. On Wednesday, it suffered another 37% drop in earnings in India, earning just over ₹8 crore net. Scene’s daily earnings have now entered single digits, and the film would need to recover well in its second weekend to have a shot at crossing ₹150 crore net in India. So far, the film’s domestic collections stand at ₹105 crore net ( ₹122 crore gross). The good news for Scene is that the film is still outpacing Suriya’s other two hits from 2026 - Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Scene began as a stupendous success, but has now lost its way there as well. On Wednesday, Scene earned just $450K in the international markets. This takes its overseas haul to an even $7 million. Each of its first three days brought in a million-dollar haul, but the film has lost pace now. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹188 crore. The film should cross the ₹ 200-crore mark in the next two days, but it is progressing more slowly than initially expected. However, once it does so, Suriya will become the first Tamil star and only the third Indian actor to deliver three ₹200-crore hits in a single year. Only Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have achieved the feat before him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Scene began as a stupendous success, but has now lost its way there as well. On Wednesday, Scene earned just $450K in the international markets. This takes its overseas haul to an even $7 million. Each of its first three days brought in a million-dollar haul, but the film has lost pace now. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹188 crore. The film should cross the ₹ 200-crore mark in the next two days, but it is progressing more slowly than initially expected. However, once it does so, Suriya will become the first Tamil star and only the third Indian actor to deliver three ₹200-crore hits in a single year. Only Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have achieved the feat before him. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How much did Scene earn worldwide on day 6? Scene’s worldwide gross stood at ₹188 crore after day 6, including an overseas haul of $7 million. It had not yet crossed ₹200 crore. How much did Scene collect in India on day 6? Scene earned just over ₹8 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹105 crore net ( ₹122 crore gross). Its daily collections fell by 37%. Why are Scene’s box office collections falling? Scene recorded steep drops on Tuesday and Wednesday as Ramayana drew audiences during the same midweek period. The film’s collections fell by 40% on Tuesday and a further 37% on Wednesday.

About Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.