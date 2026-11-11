Scene box office collection day 6: Suriya's crime comedy slows down as it faces 40% drop on Wednesday, enters ₹100 crore club
Scene is a Tamil crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, which released in theatres on November 6, 2026. It also stars Naslen and Narziya Nazim.
Tami actor Suriya is probably have the biggest year when it comes to theatrical releases. Following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, he had his third release of the year, Scene, last week. And the film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office, but its collections took a hit on Wednesday. After a promising opening weekend and a steady run through the first few days, the courtroom drama witnessed a sharp drop on day 6.
Scene box office collection
As per the latest box office figures from trade tracker Sacnilk, Scene earned ₹7.45 crore net in India on Wednesday. This is around 40% lower than its Tuesday collection of ₹12.85 crore. Now, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹104.85 crore
On Day 6, the film ran across 5,287 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 29.9%. The Tamil version continued to bring in the bulk of the collections, earning ₹5.70 crore from 3,837 shows. This contributed 76.5% of the day's total earnings. The Telugu version collected ₹1.75 crore from 1,450 shows, with the remaining amount coming from other language versions.
Recently, Suriya thanked the fans for all the support towards the film and wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!”
About Scene
Scene is a Tamil crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, which released in theatres on November 6, 2026. The film follows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya), a police officer struggling with deteriorating eyesight. Although his condition forces him to step away from active police work, he remains determined to solve a series of murders.
He joins hands with Maya (Nazriya Nazim) to investigate the case, which soon takes an unexpected turn with the involvement of Eswaran (Naslen), a serial killer. The investigation takes Inbaraj back to an old case that bears a striking resemblance to a series of murders he had previously solved, involving a killer known as the 'perfume killer'. As he tries to connect the dots, the story brings together crime, humour and a set of unusual characters.
The film also stars Lal, Anandaraj, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj in supporting roles, while Jyotika makes a surprise cameo. Scene marks Jithu Madhavan's Tamil directorial debut after Malayalam films such as Romancham and Aavesham. The film also marks Sushin Shyam's debut in Tamil cinema as a music composer. Vineeth Augustian has handled the cinematography, while Ajmal Sabu is in charge of editing. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banners of 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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