Scene box office collection day 6: Suriya's crime comedy slows down as it faces 40% drop on Wednesday, enters ₹100 crore club

Tami actor Suriya is probably have the biggest year when it comes to theatrical releases. Following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, he had his third release of the year, Scene, last week. And the film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office, but its collections took a hit on Wednesday. After a promising opening weekend and a steady run through the first few days, the courtroom drama witnessed a sharp drop on day 6. Scene is Suriya's third release of the year and has managed to make a strong start at the box office.

Scene box office collection As per the latest box office figures from trade tracker Sacnilk, Scene earned ₹7.45 crore net in India on Wednesday. This is around 40% lower than its Tuesday collection of ₹12.85 crore. Now, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹104.85 crore

On Day 6, the film ran across 5,287 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 29.9%. The Tamil version continued to bring in the bulk of the collections, earning ₹5.70 crore from 3,837 shows. This contributed 76.5% of the day's total earnings. The Telugu version collected ₹1.75 crore from 1,450 shows, with the remaining amount coming from other language versions.

Recently, Suriya thanked the fans for all the support towards the film and wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!”