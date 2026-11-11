Jithu Madhavan says it was scary when news of Suriya's character being blind in Scene was leaked even before his 1st look was out
Scene marked Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan's debut in Tamil cinema. The director also talks about criticism over first song for the film.
Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan debuted in Tamil cinema with the Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen-starrer Scene. Well before the film’s release on November 6, speculation rose that Suriya would play a blind character in it. After the film’s release, Jithu spoke about how he felt when that news leaked. He also addressed criticism that the first song released from the film wasn't massy.
Jithu Madhavan says Scene leak was scary
On the Cineulagam YouTube channel, Jithu was asked how he felt when he saw fans had already guessed that Suriya’s character, DSP Inbaraj, was blind in Scene. He responded, “It was actually not an assumption or fan theory; the news was leaked by someone. My first half was built around that reveal. It’s clearly divided into before and after the reveal. That was the structure, and I got really scared that something so crucial was leaked even before we revealed the first look. After the teaser was released, the audience began to wonder whether the news was right. It was quite difficult when that happened because we were so careful during the shoot.”
Talks about first song not being a hero elevation one
In October, the makers of Scene released the song Aathi Iva Yarraa from the film, which focused more on Nazirya's character. Given that Suriya was fresh off the success of Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, fans were expecting it to be a massy number focused on him. “We are not familiar with the concept of a hero elevation song. When people expected a hero elevation song, it confused me because that’s not my genre. We had a plan for the songs, but the negative response to that confused me. The expectation was something, and we gave something else. It’s risky, but my initial plan was to introduce Naslen first. Then Nazriya and everyone else. I wanted to reveal Suriya sir only a week before the film’s release,” said Jithu.
Deep Dive
About Jithu Madhavan’s Scene
In Scene, Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, a celebrated police officer with quirks that rub one of his colleagues the wrong way. When contract killer Easwaran, played by Naslen, piles up bodies, an old case is reopened. When Inbaraj’s carefully kept secret about his blindness comes out, he takes the help of Maya, played by Nazriya, and his parents to track down the murderer. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹174.40 crore worldwide in five days. The film received good reviews from critics and audiences alike.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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