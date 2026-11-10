Atlee gives a glowing review to Suriya's Scene, calls film a ‘paisa vasool’ entertainer; says Naslen is superstar in the making
After Mahesh Babu praised the film, director Atlee has now shared his thoughts on the Jithu Madhavan directorial.
Tamil actor Suriya has given his third blockbuster of the year. And his latest film Scene has found another admirer in the film industry. After Mahesh Babu praised the film, director Atlee has now shared his thoughts on the Jithu Madhavan directorial. The filmmaker was impressed by the film’s storytelling and performances, calling it a complete paisa vasool entertainer. He also had plenty of praise for Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, even predicting that the young Malayalam actor is on his way to becoming a superstar.
Atlee calls Scene a refreshing commercial entertainer
Atlee took to social media to share his review of the film, saying he enjoyed its fresh approach to commercial storytelling. Praising Jithu Madhavan’s direction and Suriya’s performance, he wrote, “SCENE. WHAT A MOVIE! After a long time, a commercial entertainer with such a fresh and engaging narrative! Always been a huge fan of Jithu sir's storytelling, but this one is truly special! Suriya sir, what a stunning performance! A complete PAISA VASOOL entertainer to enjoy with friends and family!”
Atlee was all praise for Naslen's screen presence and said he sees a big future ahead for him. He wrote, “Naslen, MY GOD! What a performer! Such incredible charisma and screen presence! A superstar in the making, brother! You're definitely going to rule the industry!”
Deep Dive
Appreciating Nazriya's performance and comic timing, the filmmaker wrote, “And my dear friend Nazriya, Pappa! What a lovely comeback to Tamil cinema! Your effortless humour, charm and little nuances were simply outstanding! Want to see more of you!”
The filmmaker did not forget the rest of the team either. He praised Anandaraj for his entertaining act and appreciated Sushin Shyam’s music. Congratulating the producers and the team, Atlee added, “Big congratulations to the producers and the whole team at Zhagaram Studios! Special love and congratulations to Suriya sir and Jyotika ma'am! What a fun ride! God bless the entire team!”
Suriya thanks Atlee for his kind words
Suriya responded to Atlee’s post, thanking the filmmaker for watching and appreciating the film. The actor kept his reply brief but warm, writing, “Thank you for the love Dear Atlee.” The filmmaker's review comes soon after Mahesh Babu also praised Scene, giving the film another boost of appreciation from the industry.
All about Scene
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene marks his debut in Tamil cinema. The film stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, with Anandaraj also playing a key role. Sushin Shyam has composed the music, while the film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios. By day 5, the film collected ₹94.40 crore in net in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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