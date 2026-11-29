Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Kaviya Maran tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Greece, attended by their families and close friends. The newlyweds later hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several big names from the film industry. Rajinikanth's daughter and film producer Soundarya Rajinikanth has now shared a new picture from the wedding day, as she welcomed Kaviya in the family. Soundarya and Anirudh are cousins.

What Soundarya said

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Kaviya Maran were seen with Soundarya Rajinikanth in the latest pic, taken on their wedding day. more less

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Soundarya shared a picture with the newlywed couple on her Instagram account and wrote, “Wishing my darling brother, @anirudhofficial, and the newest member of our family, dearest Kavya, a lifetime of love and happiness (red heart emoticons) My heart is so full seeing you both like this. And yes…, we had to get that picture too.”

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{{^usCountry}} Soundarya was seen in a white saree with stunning golden designs. For their wedding, Anirudh and Kaviya chose blush pink and ivory hues crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The bride wore a blush-pink, floor-length lehenga featuring intricate tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soundarya was seen in a white saree with stunning golden designs. For their wedding, Anirudh and Kaviya chose blush pink and ivory hues crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The bride wore a blush-pink, floor-length lehenga featuring intricate tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Anirudh wore a custom elegant ivory-beige traditional ensemble. A blush-pink silk shirt, paired with a matching veshti and an intricately embroidered jacket featuring detailed threadwork and traditional motifs, completed his look.

Kaviya's father, Kalanithi Maran, is the founder and chairman of Sun Group, one of India's largest media conglomerates. Kaviya, on the other hand, is the executive director of Sun TV Network and the chief executive of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

About Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's wedding

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Rumours about Anirudh and Kaviya's wedding first surfaced in 2025. Earlier this year, Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendran, hinted at a wedding in the family.

The couple also attended the screening of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. In October, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy first revealed the news of their impending wedding. The couple eventually tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Greece on November 11.

On November 21, the couple hosted a star-studded reception. MS Dhoni, Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Simran, Ashwath Marimuthu, Pooja Hegde, Atlee, Ramya Krishnan, Sivakarthikeyan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Regina Cassandra and Karthik Subbaraj, among others, attended the event to bless the newlyweds. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and his estranged wife, Sangeetha, arrived separately.