Suriya and Jyotika thank fans for embracing Scene as film crosses 145 crore worldwide in 3 days, scoring a hattrick of hits in 2026

Suriya had the best Diwali in 2026, with his latest release Scene opening big at the box office upon release. The star has had a spectacular 2026, scoring three consecutive hits with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and now Scene. On Diwali, he shared a joint Instagram post with Jyotika to thank fans for embracing the crime comedy thriller with so much love.

Suriya thanks fans

Suriya and Jyotika were all smiles in the new picture shared on Diwali.

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In the first picture, Suriya was seen with Jyotika as they sat beside each other and smiled for the camera. Jyotika looked gorgeous in a green saree while Suriya opted for a pink shirt and white veshti. The second pic was with the cast and crew of Scene, which also featured co-star Nazriya Nazim.

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption, Suriya wrote, "Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, Suriya wrote, "Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful! {{/usCountry}}

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Happy Diwali Dear All."

About Scene

The makers shared an official update about the film's worldwide box office numbers on Instagram. It showed that Scene has managed to collect ₹145 crore worldwide gross within 3 days of release. Take a look:

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In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, who is known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks the return of Nazriya Nazim in Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.

“But Scene is not just all fun or one expected scene after another, because once the ball gets rolling, Jithu still finds a way to keep you on your toes. You never really know what comes next, even if it might not all land. He even brings humour to fight scenes, which could easily veer into your same old commercial trope territory. One particular fight sequence involving Inba and Maya is as hilarious as they come,” read an excerpt from the HT review of Scene.