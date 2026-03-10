Vijay seeks 15-day extension to appear for CBI questioning again in Karur stampede case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a fresh round of questioning for actor-turned-politician Vijay in relation to the Karur stampede case. According to the latest update from news agency PTI, he has sought a 15-day extension to appear before them, citing political engagements. The deadly stampede, in which 41 people were killed while also injuring over 60 people, occurred on September 27 during a rally of the actor-politician in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai. Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has been called by the CBI for questioning on the Karur stampede. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_04_2026_000186A) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

Vijay seeks extension The officials have now shared that fresh summons will be sent to Vijay. According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also sought the presence of Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji before the investigation team on Monday, but his staff had refused to accept the notice.

Vijay was asked to appear before the agency here on March 10, but he sent a formal request seeking another date after 15 days, the officials said. He has also made a request to the agency to question him at its Chennai office or at any other office in Tamil Nadu. However, sources said the agency will consider Vijay's request to be questioned in Tamil Nadu and will issue a notice with fresh dates for questioning.

Vijay was previously questioned by the CBI in January, on two separate days: January 12 and 19. On the first day, Vijay was questioned for nearly 6 hours at the CBI headquarters. The officials shared that during the probe, the CBI has gathered material that needs further questioning and clarification from the actor.

About the stampede The stampede occurred on September 27 last year, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, during a political rally organised by TVK. The event, which drew a massive crowd at the designated venue, turned chaotic, resulting in the death of 41 people and injuries to scores of people.

As he spoke from atop his campaign vehicle, panic spread when people began fainting and falling in the overcrowded ground. Several women and children were among those who collapsed. Vijay stopped his speech midway, threw water bottles to stricken supporters, and appealed for police assistance as the situation spiralled out of control.

Vijay later offered his condolences via social media. He said, “I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment in hospital.”

