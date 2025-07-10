10 years of Baahubali: When SS Rajamouli revealed his vision for the film began with the character of Sivagami

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theatres on July 10, 2015. The epic action film co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli went on to set a benchmark in Indian cinema and became a record-breaking success. From Prabhas's titular role to Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, to the question of Kattappa killing Baahubali, the film became a pop culture phenomenon. But did you know from where the journey of Baahubali began for SS Rajamouli? In Baahubali, actor Ramya Krishnan played the part of Sivagami.

What Rajamouli said about making Baahubali

In an interview with Forbes from 2015, Rajamouli had said that the vision for the film began with one pivotal character in the film. He said, “It all started with the character of Sivagami. One day about 9 or 10 years back my father told me about this character. The first scene of the film is what he [Rajamouli's father V Vijayendra Prasad] narrated to me, where Sivagami saves the child and she dies, that was very emotional. But he just told me about that character, there was no story or anything. But the character was there, then a few years later he told me about the character Kattappa, the loyal slave. And later he told me about the character of Bhallala Deva. So then about 4 or 5 years back we said why don’t we bring all these characters together to make a story. And then things started falling into place.”

Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami in Baahubali.

He went on to add how he crafts his films through these epic stories, and said, “As a film enthusiast and a lover of stories, I have read biblical stories and I’ve seen biblical films, with the same zeal as I have read and seen my own country’s stories. Most of the time the creator doesn’t know where he gets his inspiration from. It just gets into your mind, gets churned up with a hundred other stories, and when the output comes you don’t know where the actual source is from.”

The two-part Baahubali saga was set in the fictitious kingdom of Mahishmati with Prabhas playing crown prince Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra. Rana Daggubati played his cousin Bhallaladeva, the film’s primary antagonist. Written by V Vijayendra Prasad, the film was praised for its scale and visual effects.

Baahubali: The Beginning grossed over ₹600 crore at the box office upon its release, making Prabhas and Rana household names.