An appearance on Koffee With Karan after their February wedding was all it took for people to pick apart Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's marriage. It was the first time fans could get an insight into their relationship. After the episode dropped, the couple received heavy criticism, particularly for the way he behaved towards her. It went to such an extent that the two actors penned a statement on Instagram. Their team also filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading content about the actors circulating on social media.
What Rashmika shared
Rashmika is now busy promoting her upcoming film, Mysaa. The actor sat for a chat with Prema on her YouTube channel, where she talked about the film and her equation with Vijay. When asked about the one habit of Vijay that she loves the most, Rashmika said, “Generally I get asked these questions where they say one quality in Vijay you don't like… the problem is there are so many things I love in that man… One thing is, is that sense of deep love. So many times he does not have to say it. I see it. For me, he sees it, and I see it. It is not superficial; there is one different level of love that I absolutely love.”
Asked what is most important in a relationship, Rashmika said, “What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other… you share the same dream, house and everything. You need to understand each other, and only then the protocols set in. By the time of marriage, it is understood and does not need to be told out.”
About the Koffee with Karan episode{{/usCountry}}
Asked what is most important in a relationship, Rashmika said, “What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other… you share the same dream, house and everything. You need to understand each other, and only then the protocols set in. By the time of marriage, it is understood and does not need to be told out.”
About the Koffee with Karan episode{{/usCountry}}
Rashmika and Vijay got secretly engaged in October last year and revealed the news of their marriage only days before their Udaipur wedding. On Koffee With Karan, he remarked that Rashmika proposed to him 100 times over the course of a year before he even considered marrying her. He also showed off the ring he had given her, revealing that he got down on one knee only during their pre-wedding festivities. He stated that he was insulted; many believed that another ring Rashmika wore was her engagement ring, as it was ‘not his style’. His comments sparked backlash on social media.
About Mysaa
Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa presents Rashmika as a Gond tribal woman. According to the makers, the role required the actor to undergo physical preparation for several action sequences. Rashmika even injured herself while filming, with the actor admitting that her tendon detached, rather painfully, during a pivotal action sequence.
The teaser shows her with a sickle in hand, slicing off opponents' limbs and even kicking their necks to a breaking point. She is seen riding a bike, and one key moment shows her fighting opponents underwater. Mysaa is set to release in theatres on November 27, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
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