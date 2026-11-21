An appearance on Koffee With Karan after their February wedding was all it took for people to pick apart Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's marriage. It was the first time fans could get an insight into their relationship. After the episode dropped, the couple received heavy criticism, particularly for the way he behaved towards her. It went to such an extent that the two actors penned a statement on Instagram. Their team also filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading content about the actors circulating on social media.

What Rashmika shared

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship faced scrutiny after they appeared on Koffee With Karan. more less

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Rashmika is now busy promoting her upcoming film, Mysaa. The actor sat for a chat with Prema on her YouTube channel, where she talked about the film and her equation with Vijay. When asked about the one habit of Vijay that she loves the most, Rashmika said, “Generally I get asked these questions where they say one quality in Vijay you don't like… the problem is there are so many things I love in that man… One thing is, is that sense of deep love. So many times he does not have to say it. I see it. For me, he sees it, and I see it. It is not superficial; there is one different level of love that I absolutely love.”

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{{^usCountry}} Asked what is most important in a relationship, Rashmika said, “What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other… you share the same dream, house and everything. You need to understand each other, and only then the protocols set in. By the time of marriage, it is understood and does not need to be told out.” About the Koffee with Karan episode {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked what is most important in a relationship, Rashmika said, “What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other… you share the same dream, house and everything. You need to understand each other, and only then the protocols set in. By the time of marriage, it is understood and does not need to be told out.” About the Koffee with Karan episode {{/usCountry}}

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Rashmika and Vijay got secretly engaged in October last year and revealed the news of their marriage only days before their Udaipur wedding. On Koffee With Karan, he remarked that Rashmika proposed to him 100 times over the course of a year before he even considered marrying her. He also showed off the ring he had given her, revealing that he got down on one knee only during their pre-wedding festivities. He stated that he was insulted; many believed that another ring Rashmika wore was her engagement ring, as it was ‘not his style’. His comments sparked backlash on social media.

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About Mysaa

Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa presents Rashmika as a Gond tribal woman. According to the makers, the role required the actor to undergo physical preparation for several action sequences. Rashmika even injured herself while filming, with the actor admitting that her tendon detached, rather painfully, during a pivotal action sequence.

The teaser shows her with a sickle in hand, slicing off opponents' limbs and even kicking their necks to a breaking point. She is seen riding a bike, and one key moment shows her fighting opponents underwater. Mysaa is set to release in theatres on November 27, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.