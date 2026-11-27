Producer Allu Aravind's most recent film is Pavan Sadineni’s Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Aakasamlo Oka Tara. While the film had a slow opening on November 20, it has since grossed ₹40 crore worldwide. Speaking to the press in Hyderabad, Aravind said he predicted audience fatigue with commercial tropes two years ago. When asked if he relayed the same to his son, Allu Arjun, here’s how he responded.

Allu Aravind on audience fatigue for commercial tropes

Allu Aravind's son Allu Arjun has been picking only ambitious films since Pushpa. more less

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At the press meet in Hyderabad on Thursday, a reporter mentioned that top Telugu heroes are focused on starring in ‘ambitious pan-India films’ that are ‘high-octane’ and mounted on a large budget. They mentioned, though, that in the last year and a half, the audience has indicated that they are tired of such films and would rather watch something ‘classy and pleasant’. It was pointed out that, to make such films now, Tollywood has to turn to Dulquer Salmaan and actors who aren’t Telugu.

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Aravind initially smiled and answered, “Any good businessman can imagine what is happening after two to three years. Take my answer as me predicting what would happen two years ago, too.” When the reporter wondered if he had relayed the same to his son, Arjun, the producer asked them to repeat their question. When they did, he laughed and said, “Not really.”

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{{^usCountry}} The producer then defended commercial cinema, stating, “I have said this to anybody in general. This is not to say that two years back I predicted that so-called commercial cinema would see lower reception. It is also my effort to make commercial films. I don’t know if my future films will be the way you described. But in 2027 and 2028, I will be backing films with a huge star cast that will become blockbusters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The producer then defended commercial cinema, stating, “I have said this to anybody in general. This is not to say that two years back I predicted that so-called commercial cinema would see lower reception. It is also my effort to make commercial films. I don’t know if my future films will be the way you described. But in 2027 and 2028, I will be backing films with a huge star cast that will become blockbusters.” {{/usCountry}}

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Allu Arjun’s upcoming work

Arjun faced ups and downs in his career before tasting success with Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. It came after the disappointment of Vakkantham Vamsi’s 2018 film Naa Peru Surya. However, Sukumar's films Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) changed the trajectory of his career, turning him into an actor who delivered one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Arjun now has the sci-fi film Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone, lined up. The release date of the film produced by Sun Pictures is yet to be announced. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film by Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up, which has not yet begun shooting. Aravind has Gowtam Tinnanuri’s MS Subbulakshmi biopic, MS - A Legacy on Screen, starring Rashmika Mandanna, lined up.