Amid US-Iran conflict, Vishnu Manchu visits family in Dubai, shares video of missiles in the sky: ‘Praying for peace’
Kannappa actor Vishnu Manchu shared that the ‘loud interceptions’ of the missiles and air strikes shook his home and frightened his son.
The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28). In response, Iran said it carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait as tensions escalated across the region. Vishnu Manchu has now shared that he is in Dubai, visiting his family. Taking to his X account, the actor shared a frightening visual of missiles in the sky.
What Vishnu shared
In the video, which appears to have been taken outside the actor's residence, missiles lit up the sky as Vishnu looked at his son, who was audibly frightened at that moment. In the caption, the actor shared, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.”
He went on to add, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”
US-Iran conflict
After Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, escalating the region's military conflict, international airlines canceled flights throughout the Middle East.
Flight maps indicated that the airspace around Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain remained mostly empty as the US military launched several strikes against targets in Iran and Israel reported to have struck Iran. Meanwhile, all flight operations at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice following security developments in the Middle East. Authorities at the airport report that within hours of the shutdown, over 280 aircraft were canceled and another 250 were delayed.
US President Donald Trump has confirmed the role of the United States in strikes against Iran as he said that US has begun ‘major combat operations in Iran’. The attack comes hours after Trump said that the US has a ‘big decision to make’ after talks between Washington and Tehran ended on Thursday without a definite conclusion.
“We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, and the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people,” Trump said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
