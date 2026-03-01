Amid US-Iran conflict, Vishnu Manchu visits family in Dubai, shares video of missiles in the sky: ‘Praying for peace’

He went on to add, “Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. (folded hands emoticon). Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”

In the video, which appears to have been taken outside the actor's residence, missiles lit up the sky as Vishnu looked at his son, who was audibly frightened at that moment. In the caption, the actor shared, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.”

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28). In response, Iran said it carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait as tensions escalated across the region. Vishnu Manchu has now shared that he is in Dubai, visiting his family. Taking to his X account, the actor shared a frightening visual of missiles in the sky.

US-Iran conflict After Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, escalating the region's military conflict, international airlines canceled flights throughout the Middle East.

Flight maps indicated that the airspace around Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain remained mostly empty as the US military launched several strikes against targets in Iran and Israel reported to have struck Iran. Meanwhile, all flight operations at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice following security developments in the Middle East. Authorities at the airport report that within hours of the shutdown, over 280 aircraft were canceled and another 250 were delayed.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the role of the United States in strikes against Iran as he said that US has begun ‘major combat operations in Iran’. The attack comes hours after Trump said that the US has a ‘big decision to make’ after talks between Washington and Tehran ended on Thursday without a definite conclusion.

“We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, and the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people,” Trump said.