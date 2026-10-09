Dulquer Salmaan's team gets annoyed as female fans try to break past security to meet him during Sri Sri shoot in Vizag

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde are shooting for their upcoming Telugu film Sri Sri in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Videos taken by fans show Dulquer driving himself to the outdoor set by the beach. One video shows his team growing irritated as female fans try to break through security to meet him.

Dulquer Salmaan’s team gets annoyed by fans

Female fans screamed 'please one photo' when they spotted Dulquer Salmaan shooting in Vizag.

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A video posted by an Instagram page shows Dulquer arriving at the Sri Sri set in his Land Rover Defender. Even as his team tries to control the crowd, one fan breaks through security and yells, “Please, one photo.” His team can be seen getting annoyed as they try to pull her back. One team member can be seen looking visibly irritated by it. Another video also shows Dulquer’s security forming a chain around him as he walks to his vanity van. A girl can still be seen requesting him for a photo, saying, “Sir, sir, sir.”

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{{^usCountry}} While the actor ignored these fans in the moment, other videos show him obliging selfies later on. He greeted fans near his vanity van and posed for pictures and videos with them. One fan even gifted him a shawl, in traditional Andhra style. Videos have also been leaked of Dulquer and Pooja shooting a scene at the beach, with the crew surrounding them. The actors arrived in the city earlier this week to shoot; it’s unknown how long they will be filming there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the actor ignored these fans in the moment, other videos show him obliging selfies later on. He greeted fans near his vanity van and posed for pictures and videos with them. One fan even gifted him a shawl, in traditional Andhra style. Videos have also been leaked of Dulquer and Pooja shooting a scene at the beach, with the crew surrounding them. The actors arrived in the city earlier this week to shoot; it’s unknown how long they will be filming there. {{/usCountry}}

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Dulquer Salmaan’s recent work

After the 2023 disappointment with King of Kotha, Dulquer made a comeback to Malayalam cinema this year with I’m Game. Unfortunately, the Onam release also opened to mixed reviews and collected ₹47.94 crore worldwide. The actor had more success in Malayalam as a producer with Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra last year, which was the highest-grossing Malayalam film till Bethlehem Kudumba Unit took over this year.

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Last seen in the Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual Kaantha, apart from I’m Game, Dulquer has two Telugu films lined up. Sri Sri is directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

He will also star in Pavan Sadineni’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, under Lightbox Media, it will see Satvika Veeravalli as his co-star. Shruti Haasan and Swasika will play key roles in it. Lokah: Chapter 2 is yet to go on floors.