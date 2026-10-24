Fauzi teaser: Prabhas is Subhash Chandra Bose's superspy fighting the British with Bhagavat Gita-inspired code; fans hail his ‘vintage aura’

We always knew that Fauzi was going to be a period drama linked to the Indian independence movement, but the makers of the action drama revealed just exactly what the film is with its first teaser, released on Friday evening. The makers of the Prabhas starrer celebrated the actor's 47th birthday in style by releasing the short teaser and the actor's first look as an Indian spy during the freedom struggle.

Fauzi teaser out

Prabhas in a still from the Fauzi teaser.

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The video asset, dubbed File No 25 by the film's marketing team, sees Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during the height of World War II. The meeting is based in reality but Fauzi fictionalises it with Bose singing praises for his superspy, and even talking about how he has infuriated the British with his Bhagavat Gita-inspired code.

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As the teaser unfolds, it introduces a lone rebel warrior who strikes fear into the heart of the British Empire. The shot shows Prabhas riling up a heavy machine gun, waiting to attack on somebody. A voice over shows him taunt the Brits with a variation of Bose's line, proclaiming that he will not only draw the Empire's blood himself, but also snatch freedom from their clutches.

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Fans react

{{^usCountry}} Fans hailed Prabhas' first look as the titular ‘fauzi’ (soldier), with many saying the actor looked like his ‘vintage’ self. “The Bahubali Era come again Prabhas vintage era,” wrote one fan on YouTube. Another echoed, “India's biggest superstar.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans hailed Prabhas' first look as the titular ‘fauzi’ (soldier), with many saying the actor looked like his ‘vintage’ self. “The Bahubali Era come again Prabhas vintage era,” wrote one fan on YouTube. Another echoed, “India's biggest superstar.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many, however, were confused by the conversation between Bose and Hitler in the teaser and how it contrasted with the film's tone. “They use Subhash Chandra Bose to build up aura of Prabhas,” quipped one. A few viewers speculated whether generative AI was used in the scene. “AI conversation between Bose and Hitler,” wondered one social media user.

All about Fauzi

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is made under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Tseries Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

Prabhas' other birthday surprise

Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared a special birthday surprise for Prabhas fans on the occasion of the actor's 47th birthday on Friday. The team unveiled a special video offering a glimpse of Prabhas' return to the sets of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, hinting at the next chapter of the much-loved franchise.

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The video offered a behind-the-scenes look at Prabhas back on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD 2, dressed as Bhairava, as director Nag Ashwin directs him through a scene. It captures the actor getting ready to step back into the world of Kalki 2898 AD, giving fans a peek into the making of the much-awaited sequel.