Even as the film’s lead star, Rashmika Mandanna, has begun promotions, Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa has been postponed just five days before its release. The film was scheduled to be released in theatres on November 27, but on Sunday, the producers announced its postponement. Rashmika admitted that even she didn’t know the new release date. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna got ‘really scared’ about Vijayashanthi's iconic Osey Ramulamma song being recreated for Mysaa 29 years later)

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa postponed

Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead in Rawindra Pulle's action film Mysaa. more less

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The film’s producers, Unformula Films, and the director, Rawindra, released a joint statement on Instagram. “Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases,” read their statement, adding, “In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience.”

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They announced the postponement, adding, “To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH.” The filmmakers have not announced a new release date, “The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rashmika also posted the statement on her Instagram Stories, adding that she didn’t know the new release date either. She wrote, “Apparently the release is getting pushed (sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka when I know I'll let you also know (heart emojis).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika also posted the statement on her Instagram Stories, adding that she didn’t know the new release date either. She wrote, “Apparently the release is getting pushed (sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka when I know I'll let you also know (heart emojis).” {{/usCountry}}

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Rashmika Mandanna on Mysaa's postponement days before its release.

About Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa

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Mysaa was scheduled for release on November 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa, and Nidhi Singh also star in it. Jakes Bejoy composed the film’s music. The 2-minute teaser for Mysaa depicts a Gond tribal girl forced to fight injustice. The makers roped in singer Vandemataram Srinivas to reboot Vijayashanthi’s famous song Osey Ramulamma, which was recently released.

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“I got really scared when Rawi sir told me we were going to recreate the Osey Ramulamma song. It’s such an iconic song from an iconic film,” said Rashmika at the song launch, adding, “It’s a massive responsibility to recreate something like that. Of course, we can’t match the original, but we are grateful we have done it justice.” She also hoped that actor-politician Vijayashanthi would like the tribute, though the veteran hasn’t reacted to the song on social media at the time of writing. Sources in the know state that Mysaa might hit screens in December if all goes well.