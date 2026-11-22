Actor Naga Chaitanya recently spoke about everything he loves about his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. While promoting his upcoming film Vrushakarma, he spoke about everything from the Akkineni family legacy to the kind of roles he would like to do. He also spoke about his family, stating that the one word that comes to mind when he thinks of Sobhita is ‘love’.

Naga Chaitanya on everything he loves about Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for two years before marrying in 2024. more less

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A fan asked Chaitanya during the Honest Townhall what’s the one quality he admires the most in Sobhita. He responded, “A lot of qualities in Sobhita. But I think to speak about one: her dynamic nature. She’s such a beautiful mix of culture and new-age contemporary language, you know? She’s a beautiful mix of these two worlds. She’s always open to discovering.”

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Giving an example of what he meant by that, the actor added, “For example, we go on a holiday, and I have a set plan. If it doesn’t work out, my mind freezes. But she will just find a cue to take the lead and move forward. I discovered new things because of her nature. I’ve learnt how to be so much more impromptu, which has taught me so many new things. I just love that dynamic, young, curious nature in her.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later, during a rapid-fire round, when he was asked to describe his wife in one word, he said ‘love’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, during a rapid-fire round, when he was asked to describe his wife in one word, he said ‘love’. {{/usCountry}}

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About Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating in secret after they met when she once came to hang out with his father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. A picture of them on vacation together was posted by a chef, giving away their relationship. The duo would also often post pictures with similar backgrounds.

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However, the couple kept mum till they got engaged in Hyderabad in August 2024. They married in December of the same year at Annapurna Studios. Chaitanya later revealed that they had dated for two years before the wedding. On the Raw Talks With VK podcast in February 2025, he spoke about his 2021 divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Defending Sobhita against speculation, he said, “More than me, I feel bad for her. She doesn’t deserve it. There’s no fault of hers in this. She came into my life in a very organic and beautiful way. We chatted on social media, met casually, and became friends, building our relationship from there. She was not connected to my past in any way. So, I feel bad when people speak ill of her. It’s very wrong to drag her.”

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Vrushakarma, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, will be released on December 4.