NTR Neel release date: Here's when Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film will hit screens; first glimpse to be out soon

NTR Neel release date: The team behind Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film with Jr NTR gave a solid update on Tuesday. The film’s release date and when the first glimpse will be released have been locked. Fans expect the film’s title to be announced that day. (Also Read: Jr NTR went on a diet for War 2 because ‘it isn't easy to match Hrithik Roshan’, says his body double) Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR have begun shooting for their upcoming project.

NTR Neel release date

The official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram account of NTR Neel announced on Tuesday that the film will be released in theatres on June 25, 2026. They also announced that the film’s first glimpse will be released on Jr NTR’s birthday, May 20. They wrote, “26 June 2026…The Most striking tale ever to erupt from the Soil of Indian Cinema. A special glimpse for the Man of Masses @tarak9999’s birthday. #NTRNeel.” They also released a poster with the release date written on it in red against a monochrome background.

While some fans were thrilled about the release date, others were excited to see the first glimpse. “Get ready Tigers, Birthday ki glimpse anta Roy (Get ready Tigers, the glimpse will be out on his birthday).” Another wrote, “A raw glimpse on May 20.” Some fans were disappointed the film wasn’t slated for Sankranthi or summer, with one of them writing, “Sankranthi lanti manchi season miss ayyam, Ok September ending lo anna release cheyochu gaa, baaga Kalisi vachindhi. (Yeah we missed the Sankranthi season, at least should’ve slated it for September, would’ve been beneficial)”

About NTR Neel

NTR Neel is one of the most awaited projects in Telugu cinema. The film announced on Jr NTR’s birthday in 2022 went on floors earlier this year. The actor also joined the sets on April 22 after he wrapped up shooting for his Bollywood debut, War 2, with director Ayan Mukherji and actor Hrithik Roshan. While NTR Neel has long been rumoured to been named Dragon, the film’s team has yet to confirm or deny the same.