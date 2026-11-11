Prakash Raj says SS Rajamouli is questioned for casting him in Varanasi; talks about being banned 8 times in Tollywood

Actor Prakash Raj had been a polarising figure long before he began getting vocal about politics. He was famously banned eight different times by Tollywood alone for various reasons, and now, calls for a boycott of his films are quite common on X (formerly Twitter). On the Point Blank talk show on NTV, Prakash responded to those who’d like to ban him and revealed that SS Rajamouli is being questioned for casting him in Varanasi.

Prakash Raj points out irony of wanting

Prakash Raj pointed out the irony of films like KGF and Drishyam 3 making money despite trolls opposing his casting.

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Prakash was asked on the show about boycott calls for his films. Pointing out the irony of some of his biggest films facing that but going on to perform well at the box office, the actor said, “When I starred in KGF, they had a problem with me acting in it. It made so much money; what do you do now? You said, let’s ban Prakash Raj, and yet Drishyam 3 collected more. Who can stop movies? At most, they can stop films I produce. I am primarily an actor. I am in Varanasi now. On X, they are questioning Rajamouli for casting me in the film. Who will be able to ban it?” He also stated that people who have seen his work and love it don’t have an issue with him.

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On being banned 8 times in Tollywood

{{^usCountry}} When the host brought up that Prakash was banned eight times in Tollywood over alleged unprofessionalism, he smiled and responded, “Isn’t it beautiful to lead a life where everyone needn’t be the same? To live a life like this, to be honest, and to face issues that come with it is what I am all about. What’s wrong with it? Have I committed atrocities or stolen? Judge me by my work. I’m not in jail to come and leave at certain times; that is how an artist works. When I am working in five languages and travelling, it happens.” Prakash Raj’s bans and MAA elections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the host brought up that Prakash was banned eight times in Tollywood over alleged unprofessionalism, he smiled and responded, “Isn’t it beautiful to lead a life where everyone needn’t be the same? To live a life like this, to be honest, and to face issues that come with it is what I am all about. What’s wrong with it? Have I committed atrocities or stolen? Judge me by my work. I’m not in jail to come and leave at certain times; that is how an artist works. When I am working in five languages and travelling, it happens.” Prakash Raj’s bans and MAA elections {{/usCountry}}

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Prakash famously became the first actor to ever be banned from the Telugu film industry in 2008. Over the course of his career, he has been banned eight times for various reasons. Primary complaints against him often involved missing shooting schedules or arriving late on set. Producers of major movies such as Jalsa, Kantri, and Parugu also often complained that he would refuse to compromise on set.

In 2021, the last time Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections were held, Prakash contested against Vishnu Manchu for president. However, the opposition campaigns often called him an ‘outsider’ in the industry for being born in Karnataka, despite his stellar work in Telugu. After losing elections despite support from industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Prakash alleged foul play.

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On the talk show, the actor pointed out that elections for the film body have not been held since 2021, despite a mandate to hold them every two years. In 2024, the general body agreed that Vishnu and his panel should remain in office until the new MAA office building is completed. As of 2026, there has been no update on a new building.