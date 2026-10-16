Ram Charan says shooting emotional hospital scene in Peddi was challenging but not difficult; completed in 8 hours

Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan-starrer Peddi was released in theatres in June and performed well at the box office. The film received praise for its core story but was criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor and her role. As it gears up for its world television premiere in Hindi, Ram reflects on shooting for the film. He talks about its most challenging and memorable sequences.

Ram Charan on emotional Peddi scenes

Ram Charan plays the lead in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi.

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Ram talked about the most challenging and memorable sequences from Peddi. “There are quite a few scenes in the film. I can’t say just one or two scenes. There are many scenes related to cricket, and there are many wrestling scenes as well. One of the most interesting scenes for me was the cricket auction scene, where the hero is auctioned off for just one rupee to play,” he said in a press note, adding, “The way the drama unfolds around him and how he gets recognition was very interesting to me. The wrestling scenes were very intense, too. After losing everything, when he goes to his guru and pleads with him, requesting him to train him, those scenes were very nice.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then spoke about the emotional hospital scene in which his titular character learns he can no longer wrestle. Calling it challenging but not difficult, Ram added, “By then, all the actors, including myself, were so immersed in the film. Our director had spent many days thinking through and planning the shoot, but we finished shooting the entire scene in just one day, within just eight hours. That was possible because everybody was so cooperative. It is one of the scenes closest to my heart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then spoke about the emotional hospital scene in which his titular character learns he can no longer wrestle. Calling it challenging but not difficult, Ram added, “By then, all the actors, including myself, were so immersed in the film. Our director had spent many days thinking through and planning the shoot, but we finished shooting the entire scene in just one day, within just eight hours. That was possible because everybody was so cooperative. It is one of the scenes closest to my heart.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Peddi

Peddi is a sports action drama set in the 1990s that follows Ram’s titular character as he takes up cricket, wrestling, and running for a cause. Set in Andhra Pradesh, it follows a sportsman who seeks legal recognition for his town from the government. Circumstances threaten his way of life, and he proves he will go to any length to fight for his people. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi collected ₹244.64 crore net in India and grossed ₹341.90 crore worldwide.

Peddi will have its world television premiere on Sony MAX in Hindi on October 24 at 8 PM. The film recently had its television premiere in Telugu on Zee. It is also available to stream on Netflix.