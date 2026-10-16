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Ram Charan says shooting emotional hospital scene in Peddi was challenging but not difficult; completed in 8 hours

Buchi Babu Sana's Ram Charan-starrer Peddi will have its Hindi premiere soon. The actor talks about shooting for the film.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 15:48:23 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan-starrer Peddi was released in theatres in June and performed well at the box office. The film received praise for its core story but was criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor and her role. As it gears up for its world television premiere in Hindi, Ram reflects on shooting for the film. He talks about its most challenging and memorable sequences.

Ram Charan on emotional Peddi scenes

Ram Charan plays the lead in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi.
Ram Charan plays the lead in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi.

Ram talked about the most challenging and memorable sequences from Peddi. “There are quite a few scenes in the film. I can’t say just one or two scenes. There are many scenes related to cricket, and there are many wrestling scenes as well. One of the most interesting scenes for me was the cricket auction scene, where the hero is auctioned off for just one rupee to play,” he said in a press note, adding, “The way the drama unfolds around him and how he gets recognition was very interesting to me. The wrestling scenes were very intense, too. After losing everything, when he goes to his guru and pleads with him, requesting him to train him, those scenes were very nice.”

About Peddi

Peddi is a sports action drama set in the 1990s that follows Ram’s titular character as he takes up cricket, wrestling, and running for a cause. Set in Andhra Pradesh, it follows a sportsman who seeks legal recognition for his town from the government. Circumstances threaten his way of life, and he proves he will go to any length to fight for his people. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi collected 244.64 crore net in India and grossed 341.90 crore worldwide.

Peddi will have its world television premiere on Sony MAX in Hindi on October 24 at 8 PM. The film recently had its television premiere in Telugu on Zee. It is also available to stream on Netflix.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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