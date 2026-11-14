Ram Charan's wife Upasana questions why fathers are lauded for changing diapers or feeding, says she's guilty of finding it ‘cute’ too

Businesswoman and actor Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, recently attended the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam. While talking to Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, she questioned the gender dynamics and parenting roles in Indian households. Pointing out that fathers are often lauded for carrying out basic parenting duties, Upasana acknowledged that she was guilty of it too.

Upasana questions why men are lauded for parenting

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are parents to three children.

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When Lokesh brought up that it must be inculcated since childhood that households are a 50-50 responsibility, Upasana agreed and said, “When a father feeds a child or changes the diaper, the mother and everyone is clapping, saying oh, that’s so nice, you’re such a good father. But when the mother does it, why aren’t they clapping for me? Unless this mindset changes at home, it’ll never change in the boardroom. This is what we really need to work on. It should be part of the curriculum, people’s mindset, people’s changes. The father is not doing anybody a favour. He’s parenting. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

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{{^usCountry}} She further added that education must also change to inculcate gender equality, as well as making considerate changes at home. “If we have that in our mindset, if we have that in our education, if the children are brought up that way, and sometimes if mothers also don’t make a big deal when their sons do great work, then I think the whole system itself will progress. As a wife also, sometimes I do it. I find it extremely cute when he feeds my children. But now I understand that it’s normal. It’s a normal thing for parents to do,” said Upasana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added that education must also change to inculcate gender equality, as well as making considerate changes at home. “If we have that in our mindset, if we have that in our education, if the children are brought up that way, and sometimes if mothers also don’t make a big deal when their sons do great work, then I think the whole system itself will progress. As a wife also, sometimes I do it. I find it extremely cute when he feeds my children. But now I understand that it’s normal. It’s a normal thing for parents to do,” said Upasana. {{/usCountry}}

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About Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela

Ram married Upasana, the heiress to Apollo Hospitals and granddaughter of C Prathap Reddy, in 2012, following a 2011 engagement. The couple studied in the same college and were friends before they fell in love and married. Ram realised he loved Upasana when he found himself missing her during the shoot of his 2009 SS Rajamouli hit Magadheera. The couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, after 11 years of marriage in 2023. Their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi, were born in January this year.

Ram last starred in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, which drew criticism for its portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor and her character. He is currently shooting for the yet-to-be-titled RC 17 with Sukumar. It marks their reunion after their 2018 hit Rangasthalam.