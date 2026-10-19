Ranabaali worldwide box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama earns 36.90 crore in opening weekend

Ranabaali box office collection worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali opened in theatres on October 16, and the numbers are yet to match the scale of the period action drama. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has faced major competition amidst several releases, including Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Ranabaali box office collection worldwide

Ranabaali box office collection worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has wrapped up its first weekend with a worldwide gross of ₹36.90 crore.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ranabaali's overseas numbers have helped push the worldwide total to ₹36.90 crore. The film opened with a domestic gross of ₹10.75 crore on Friday. The film had 2,515 shows across India, with an occupancy rate of 57%. The film's collections dropped to ₹8.50 crore on Saturday before edging up to ₹8.75 crore on Sunday.

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After three days, the film’s gross collection in India stands at ₹28 crore. Over the weekend, the overseas markets have contributed another ₹8.90 crore, including ₹1.50 crore on Sunday. However, the slight Sunday recovery will need to translate into stronger weekday collections if the film is to stay in the race.

Deep Dive How much did Ranabaali earn worldwide in its opening weekend? Ranabaali grossed ₹36.90 crore worldwide in its first three days. India contributed ₹28 crore, while overseas markets added ₹8.90 crore. What is Ranabaali about? Set during the Great Famine of 1876–78, the film imagines a rebellion against British colonial rule. Vijay Deverakonda plays warrior Ranabaali, who fights to protect his people, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Jayamma. What does Ranabaali need to do after its opening weekend to stay in the box-office race? The article says the film’s slight Sunday recovery needs to translate into stronger weekday collections for it to stay in the race.

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How does Ranabaali compare with previous blockbusters?

{{^usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna has delivered several major box-office hits in recent years, making Ranabaali’s opening-weekend numbers stand out. Pushpa 2: The Rule reportedly grossed ₹750 crore worldwide during its extended opening weekend, which included premieres and paid previews from December 4 to 8, 2024. Animal earned around ₹356 crore worldwide in its first weekend, while Chhaava collected an estimated ₹164.75 crore globally over its opening weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna has delivered several major box-office hits in recent years, making Ranabaali’s opening-weekend numbers stand out. Pushpa 2: The Rule reportedly grossed ₹750 crore worldwide during its extended opening weekend, which included premieres and paid previews from December 4 to 8, 2024. Animal earned around ₹356 crore worldwide in its first weekend, while Chhaava collected an estimated ₹164.75 crore globally over its opening weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Vijay has had a mixed run at the box office in recent years. His 2025 spy thriller Kingdom, reportedly made on a ₹130 crore budget, collected ₹82.05 crore worldwide, falling short of expectations. His romantic drama Kushi (2023), co-starring Samantha, opened on a promising note with a ₹82 crore haul in the first weekend.

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What is Ranabaali about?

Set during the Great Famine of 1876–78 in the Madras Presidency, Ranabaali tells a fictional story rooted in British colonial rule. Rather than being a straightforward historical biopic, the film takes an alternate-history approach, imagining a rebellion against the British. Vijay plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a warrior from Rayalaseema who rises against colonial oppression to protect his people. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and a key part of his personal journey.

South African actor Arnold Vosloo, known for The Mummy, plays Sir Theodore Hector, a fictional British commissioner whose character draws inspiration from colonial administrators of the time. Rahul Sankrityan, who previously directed Shyam Singha Roy, brings together the story of a man fighting for his people and a larger battle against British rule.