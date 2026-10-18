Ranabaali box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna film sees no growth on Sunday, crosses ₹23 crore
Ranabaali box office collection day 3: The film opened to mixed reviews upon release. It is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.
Ranabaali box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali released in theatres on Friday. The film, set in the 1800s, depicts the titular character fighting the British after his people starve from a famine caused by colonial rule. The historical drama opened to mixed reviews and has not been able to outrun the opening day haul of his earlier releases.
Ranabaali box office update
Ranabaali managed an opening day haul at ₹9.25 crore. It has failed to surpass the opening-day haul of Vijay's last release, Kingdom. The 2025 release has collected ₹15 crore on its opening day. It also did not beat the opening-day business of his 2019 release, Liger ( ₹15.95 crore), which is also the highest opening of his career.
The latest update from Sacnilk states that Ranabaali collected ₹6.90 crore. It is lower than the haul of Saturday, which was at ₹7.30 crore, a concerning trend for the film given its a Sunday. This brings the total India net collection to ₹23.45 crore by 10 PM.
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Vijay and Rashmika for the first time since their Udaipur wedding in February. It’s also their first movie together since Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, and others star in key roles in the film.
Set in the 1800s Madras presidency, Ranabaali tells the story of how British colonial rule created a man-made famine in India just to export more grain to Britain. Vijay plays the titular role, a man who fights back against oppression when he sees people around him starving and dying.
Addressing fans in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vijay spoke about Ranabaali and said, “When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler's List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up. When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor.”
He then claimed that Ranabaali was an Indian version of these films, stating, “Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler's List, and Inglourious Basterds. This is our history, our culture. It will take you to a whole new world for 2 hours and 50 minutes. This is my guarantee.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.