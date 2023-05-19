Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh’s comment on her: ‘I perfectly understood what you meant…’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has finally reacted to Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘misconstrued’ statement on her character Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise. A day after Aishwarya released a statement to clarify what she actually meant when she referred to Rashmika’s character, Rashmika reacted by saying she perfectly understood what she meant and that there were no reasons to explain themselves. (Also read: Aishwarya Rajesh clarifies her comment on Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli: ‘My statement was misconstrued’) All seems to be well between Aishwarya Rajesh and Rashmika Mandanna.

Aishwarya recently spoke about Rashmika Mandanna’s character of Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise. She clarified that she never meant she would be better than Rashmika in the character and only shared that such a character would suit her.

In a note, she said her statement was misconstrued and that she has nothing but profound admiration for Rashmika’s work.

In her statement, she wrote, “Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview on the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me.”

She added, “However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film.”

Rashmika has now reacted to Aishwarya’s statement. She wrote: “Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love (sic).”

Aishwarya’s recent release is Tamil coming-of-age thriller Farhana. In the film, she plays the central character and the story follows her character who is forced to take up a job in a call centre after her family struggles to make ends meet. The film also stars Jithan Ramesh, Aishwarya Dutta and Selvaraghavan in key roles.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON