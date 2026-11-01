Ravi Teja's Irumudi makers sent notice from Telangana labour department over complaint regarding child actor's working hours, safety, remuneration

The makers of Shiva Nirvana’s Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi have received a notice from the Telangana labour department over a complaint regarding child actor Nakshathra. The department acted on a complaint regarding the minor's involvement in the film’s shooting and promotional activities. A meeting has been scheduled with producers Mythri Movie Makers over it.

Labour department issues notice over Irumudi child actor

Ravi Teja and Nakshathra in a still from Shiva Nirvana's Irumudi.

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According to a Telangana Today report, a complaint was filed by founder-president of Jai Lok Satta (Social Justice Forum) C Mahesh Babu with the labour department over Nakshathra’s working hours, remuneration, and more. The joint commissioner of labour, Ranga Reddy Zone, has scheduled a meeting with the production house for November 4 at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan in RTC X Roads. The department is also expected to reportedly examine whether the conversations and language used during a promotional event affected the child actor’s dignity and safety.

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Mythri Movie Makers have been summoned over Nakshathra’s shooting and promotional activities allegedly violating child labour regulations. The department has now sought documents relating to the District Magistrate’s permission, parental consent, working hours, attendance, educational arrangements and safety measures. Producers have also reportedly been asked to submit records of Nakshathra’s participation in promotional activities and details of whether 20% of her remuneration was deposited in a fixed deposit account in her name. The producers have been directed to attend the meeting with relevant records.

Controversy surrounding Ravi Teja’s statement

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{{^usCountry}} This comes after Ravi Teja faced flak for using an alleged derogatory term to describe Nakshathra at a pre-release event for Irumudi. At the event held in August, the child actor asked him, “What nickname would you like to give me?” Ravi used an allegedly objectionable term twice, as those around him awkwardly laughed. When the child artist said, “Sorry, I don’t know the meaning.” Ravi replied, “I will tell you later.” While the term, which literally means overtly mature, has been used as a term of endearment in the past for someone precocious, it is also a derogatory term used for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after Ravi Teja faced flak for using an alleged derogatory term to describe Nakshathra at a pre-release event for Irumudi. At the event held in August, the child actor asked him, “What nickname would you like to give me?” Ravi used an allegedly objectionable term twice, as those around him awkwardly laughed. When the child artist said, “Sorry, I don’t know the meaning.” Ravi replied, “I will tell you later.” While the term, which literally means overtly mature, has been used as a term of endearment in the past for someone precocious, it is also a derogatory term used for women. {{/usCountry}}

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After the event, Ravi faced flak for using the term to describe the child star at such a public event. While his fans defended him, claiming that it was often used as a term of endearment, others argued that it was inappropriate for the actor. Neither the actor nor the film’s team addressed the controversy publicly. Irumudi was released in theatres on August 21 and is currently streaming on Netflix. It tells the story of a man with violent tendencies who fights against child abuse.