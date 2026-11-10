Renu Desai questions relentless bursting of firecrackers since 3 days with no concern for safety

Telugu actor Renu Desai took to her social media late on Monday to question those bursting firecrackers with no concern for safety or timings. In a note that she posted on her Instagram, the actor remarked that she would be called anti-Hindu had she pointed this out on Diwali, despite people bursting loud crackers till late into the night. She also stated that there was no point in talking about pollution, stating that India suffered from pollution most of the year for other reasons.

Renu Desai calls out those bursting crackers late into the night

Renu Desai slammed those bursting firecrackers till 3 AM even after Diwali.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Renu’s note on Instagram saw her complaining about people bursting firecrackers despite it being 11 PM. She wrote, “It's 11pm and people are still bursting such loud fire crackers! If I said anything yesterday people would call me anti Hindu so I kept quiet. But which festival is there tonight at 11pm for people to burst such loud crackers?” stating that she didn’t speak up on Diwali for a reason.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

She then called those not taking safety and health into consideration selfish, adding, “Humans have just become selfish and stupid and blind to the suffering of the old people, tiny babies, sick people in general. It's all about being blinded by sheer stupidity and lack of empathy! My fellow humans can suffer as long as I get to enjoy.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why did Renu Desai object to people bursting firecrackers late at night? She said loud crackers were being burst as late as 1–3 AM, disturbing older people, newborn babies and those who are sick. She called for more consideration of others’ safety and wellbeing. What time did Renu Desai suggest people should finish bursting firecrackers? Renu said people could burst crackers before 9 PM and urged them to finish by 10 PM at the latest, so others could have a stress-free night. Did Pune officials take action against firecracker violations during Diwali? The Pune Municipal Corporation had not taken action at the time of the report and said it would respond to citizen complaints. Officials said they would initially focus on public awareness.

Says there’s no point talking about pollution on Diwali

{{^usCountry}} In her caption, too, Renu wondered why people were bursting crackers till 3 AM, writing, “Why can’t people burst as many tons of crackers they want before 9pm? Or at least finish by 10pm? Why is your senseless enjoyment coming at the cost of someone else’s trauma? Since 3 days people are bursting crackers even at 1am, 2am even 3am (told to me by my friends because my bedroom is soundproof).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her caption, too, Renu wondered why people were bursting crackers till 3 AM, writing, “Why can’t people burst as many tons of crackers they want before 9pm? Or at least finish by 10pm? Why is your senseless enjoyment coming at the cost of someone else’s trauma? Since 3 days people are bursting crackers even at 1am, 2am even 3am (told to me by my friends because my bedroom is soundproof).” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She then stated that bringing in pollution into the conversation was pointless, “Talking about pollution is pointless because we have so much pollution because of cars and industries for 364 days that 1 day of crackers isn’t going to do much so you guys can enjoy your festival of lights by making it the competition of Sound but just try to enjoy it by max 10pm. Let the old people and new born babies and sick people be stress free post 10pm.”

Renu ended her note with an appeal, “People try to be a little bit more kinder towards your own fellow humans and don’t torture them under the name of enjoyment.”

(Also Read: A private 13-year marriage, a public Instagram account, and sudden separation: Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva Konidela's story)

About Renu Desai

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Renu, who starred in Shankar Mahadevan’s music video for Breathless in 1998 debuted in Tollywood with the 2000 Pawan Kalyan-starrer Badri. She also worked with him in the 2003 film Johnny.

The couple had their son, Akira Nandan, in 2004 and were in a live-in relationship. They married in 2009 after he divorced his first wife, Nandini in 2008. Their daughter, Aadya, was born in 2010. The couple filed for divorce in 2011, and it was finalised in 2012. Pawan married Anna Lezhneva in 2013 and they announced their separation on Monday evening.

Renu last starred in Bad Girlz last year. She has numerous projects lined up in Telugu now, including a family comedy and a drama by debutants.