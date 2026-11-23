Actor Sai Pallavi is an ardent devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. After the massive success of Ramayana, she was spotted in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, taking part in the centenary celebrations. Pallavi took part in a bhajan, singing along with other devotees and looking lost in prayer.

Sai Pallavi visits Puttaparthi after Ramayana success

Sai Pallavi looked lost in prayer during the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. more less

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Pallavi has often been spotted at Puttaparthi around New Year and other milestones. Videos of her at the Sai Kulwant Hall in Prasanthi Nilayam have now been circulating online. Some show her sitting with her eyes closed, deep in prayer, and taking part in a bhajan. Some videos even show her singing along.

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{{^usCountry}} One video posted by a fan also shows her taking part in the centenary celebrations on Monday. Numerous women devotees can be seen walking and chanting a bhajan. Pallavi is at the front, singing a bhajan and walking with the women, dressed in a simple salwar suit. Puttaparthi can be seen decorated with colourful flags for the celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One video posted by a fan also shows her taking part in the centenary celebrations on Monday. Numerous women devotees can be seen walking and chanting a bhajan. Pallavi is at the front, singing a bhajan and walking with the women, dressed in a simple salwar suit. Puttaparthi can be seen decorated with colourful flags for the celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans who learned that Pallavi was present gathered outside the prayer hall on Sunday evening. The actor came out to greet and wave at them briefly before heading back to prayer. She was also seen thanking fans who came to meet her. The actor wore a traditional silk saree for the occasion.

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At the birth anniversary celebrations in Puttaparthi last year, Pallavi revealed that Sri Sathya Sai Baba had named her Sai and that her family were his devotees. She also claimed that Radio Sai helped her deal with homesickness when she was studying medicine in Georgia.

Sai Pallavi’s recent work

Pallavi began the year by debuting in Bollywood with Sunil Pandey’s Ek Din. Produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, the film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It also starred Junaid Khan in the lead role and received lukewarm reviews upon release. It collected only ₹5 crore worldwide.

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She then starred in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the epic opened to mixed reviews but has performed exceptionally well at the box office. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The film has grossed over ₹1700 crore worldwide and has become one of the highest-grossing films in India in just 18 days.

Pallavi’s most recent film is Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM: Operation Mole with Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela. The film has grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide since its release last Friday. She now has Mani Ratnam’s Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer Inji Vellam, lined up for release in January 2027. Ramayana: Part 2 will hit screens for Diwali 2028.