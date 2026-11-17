Sreeleela has been a familiar face in Telugu cinema, having starred in films such as Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. However, her upcoming film lineup currently does not include a Telugu project, prompting questions about whether the actor has stopped signing Telugu films or is exploring opportunities outside Tollywood. Sreeleela has now addressed the chatter, revealing that her medical internship in Mumbai kept her away from film sets over the last two years.

Seeleela on her medical internship keeping her in Mumbai

Sreeleela will next be seen in Dhanush's OM.

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During the Telugu pre-release event of O.M: Operation Mole in Hyderabad, Sreeleela explained that she was pursuing her medical internship in Mumbai after completing her medical studies and had to be physically present there. She said, "You all know that after medicine, for the last two years, I was doing my internship in Mumbai. I was not able to pick films because I had to be physically present there. O.M is a film I signed at that time."

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The actor also spoke about beginning her career at a very young age. She admitted that she did not have the opportunity to be selective about projects initially and instead went with the flow, taking up films that came her way.

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Sreeleela got MBBS degree from Mumbai college

{{^usCountry}} Sreeleela completed her degree from DY Patil University in Mumbai, after six years of juggling studying medicine with acting in films. Earlier this year, she took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the convocation ceremony where she was seen with her family and posed with her batchmates. She wrote, “This wasn’t just about a degree. It was about growth, faith, tears, resilience, and becoming. To my family, my friends, and my work friends—especially for accommodating my exams and standing by me through the chaos—thank you from the bottom of my heart (folded hands emoticon). To everyone who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself… thank you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sreeleela completed her degree from DY Patil University in Mumbai, after six years of juggling studying medicine with acting in films. Earlier this year, she took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the convocation ceremony where she was seen with her family and posed with her batchmates. She wrote, “This wasn’t just about a degree. It was about growth, faith, tears, resilience, and becoming. To my family, my friends, and my work friends—especially for accommodating my exams and standing by me through the chaos—thank you from the bottom of my heart (folded hands emoticon). To everyone who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself… thank you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sreeleela's recent and upcoming films

While her upcoming slate includes projects across different film industries, she stars in O.M: Operation Mole. She will also share screen space with Rajinikanth in Dharman. The actor is further part of Anurag Basu's upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan and will play a key role in the Tamil action film Dare Devil, starring Ajith Kumar, which is scheduled for release in 2027.

About O.M: Operation Mole

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Tamil-language spy action thriller film written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film stars Dhanush in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by R Kalaivanan.