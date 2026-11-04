After Nayanthara, Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth's Dharman, marks first collaboration with superstar

Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, made the announcement on Wednesday, welcoming Sreeleela to the film's cast. The production house shared a video featuring the actor and wrote, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka. Welcoming the gorgeous Sreeleela to Dharman."

Actor Sreeleela has added another major film to her bank. The actor has joined the cast of Rajinikanth-starrer Dharman , directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for films such as Oh My Kadavule and Dragon. The announcement marks Sreeleela's first collaboration with Rajinikanth .

The makers have not yet revealed details about Sreeleela's character in the film.

About Dharman Dharman, previously referred to as Thalaivar 173, is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also features Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu, among others. It marks Ashwath's first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth plays a doctor in the film, as revealed in the first-look poster released by the makers. The poster shows the actor with blood on his hands, hinting at a character with shades of grey. His character has been described as a "Ketta Paiyan", which translates to a bad guy.