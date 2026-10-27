Sunainaa appalled and disgusted by obscene AI video using her likeness, warns of legal action against its circulation

Recently, an obscene AI-generated video using Telugu actor Sunainaa’s likeness was widely circulated on social media. The actor addressed the issue in a statement, stating that she was appalled and disgusted by the video. She also warned legal action against those who made the video, stating that she will also initiate civil and criminal proceedings against those who circulate it. In her statement, Sunainaa sought the immediate removal of the video from all platforms.

Sunainaa appalled by obscene AI video using her likeness

Sunainaa asked the AI-generated video a gross violation of her dignity and privacy.

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Sunainaa addressed the AI-generated video, clarifying that she had not given her consent for it, writing, “It has come to my notice that an AI video is being circulated on social media and other online platforms in which my face has been morphed, using artificial intelligence, onto obscene content. The content is digitally generated or manipulated, with a person made to resemble me in appearance, likeness and persona. I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

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Pointing out that it amounts to sexual harassment and is a violation of her dignity, the actor added, “I wish to state clearly that I have neither consented to nor authorised the creation, publication or circulation of this content in any manner whatsoever. Any suggestion, express or implied, that I am associated with it is false, misleading and without any foundation. This is a gross violation of my dignity, my privacy and my identity.”

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{{^usCountry}} “It amounts to sexual harassment, is defamatory, and constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of India, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she further wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It amounts to sexual harassment, is defamatory, and constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of India, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she further wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Seeks removal of video from all platforms

Sunainaa sought the removal of the video from all platforms, warning of legal action if her request wasn’t heeded. “I hereby caution all persons to immediately: (a) stop creating, uploading, sharing, forwarding or reposting this content, or any part or variation of it; and (b) delete it from every platform, account, group and device under their control,” she wrote, adding, “I will initiate criminal and civil proceedings, without further notice, against every person responsible for creating, publishing or circulating this content. Anyone who shares it further will also be held liable.”

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR also warned of legal action after their song Chuttamalle from Devara was obscenely morphed using AI. Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh have also spoken out against such misuse in the past.

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Sunainaa, who debuted in 2005 with Kumari vs Kumari, last starred in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa in 2025. She also starred in the 2024 Prime Video web series Inspector Rishi. The actor was recently in the news after announcing her engagement to a mystery man, whom fans had deduced is Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri. They sparked breakup rumours in June this year after they unfollowed each other.