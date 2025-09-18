Vijay Deverakonda says he did not earn enough to buy new clothes in early days, wore movie costumes for promotion

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was the chief guest at an event celebrating the success of the film Little Hearts. The actor congratulated the team and said that he had gifted them merchandise from his clothing brand Rwdy. Vijay also opened up about his initial days in the industry when he could barely afford clothes for himself. Vijay Deverakonda talked about his initial days as an actor.

What Vijay said

At the event, the host noticed that the film's star Mouli Tanuj Prasanth wore a shirt from Vijay's Rwdy brand. She asked, in Telugu, whether he had gifted them apparel from his Rwdy wear collection or if they had stolen it because she had seen them wear only his brand clothes during promotions.

Vijay smiled and said, “I gifted to Mouli [Tanuj Prasanth] and [Sai] Marthand (the writer and director) bought it. I've seen him wearing Rwdy wear to all events and promotions. I wondered how many he would buy because I know what it's like when you start out. You can't always afford it. I wore movie costumes while promoting Yevade Subramanyam because I had no money to buy new clothes. So I gifted them clothes, but I didn't realise they're happily earning enough on Instagram.”

He concluded that he is very proud of the boys and the film they have made.

About Little Hearts

Little Hearts is a Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Sai Marthand. The film features Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles, along with Rajeev Kanakala, and Anitha Chowdary in supporting roles. Upon release, the film became a box office success.

Fans saw Vijay last in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom. The film also starred Satyadev, Venkitesh and Bhagyashri Borse. The film tells the story of a police constable turned spy named Suri, played by Vijay, who goes to Sri Lanka on a mission for the Indian government and to look for his long-lost brother Siva, played by Satyadev. It is available to watch on Netflix.