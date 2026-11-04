Aasif Khan says wife Zeba Khan received threats, online abuse for defending him after hug with Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan, who was recently eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, has revealed that his wife, Zeba Khan, received abusive messages and threats after clarifying the context behind the viral video of him hugging fellow contestant Love Gill on the show.

Aasif Khan says wife Zeba is getting threats

Aasif Khan's wife Zeba defends him amid closeness with Love Gill.

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Aasif said he never expected the hug to spark such a controversy and revealed that he and his wife had laughed about the clip when they watched it together. He also expressed happiness over the way she handled the situation maturely.

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However, Aasif said his wife later showed him the abusive messages and threats she had received following her clarification. He said, "She showed her DMs and said, 'Boys are sending me messages like these, threatening me and hurling abuses at me.' They are even abusing my sister in her DMs." He also pointed out the double standards of trolls who criticised him for raising his voice at Love but directed abuse at his family.

The video in question dates back to the third week of Bigg Boss 20, during an elimination nomination round. Love, who was seated next to Aasif, was seen hugging him. In another moment, when Aasif did not fully return the hug, Love was seen taking his hand and placing it around herself. Their closeness had often sparked questions among fans. In another video from the Bigg Boss 20 house, Love was seen sitting on Aasif's legs while he lay on the bed.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the video went viral, Aasif's wife took to Instagram to defend him and slam trolls questioning their marriage over the clip. She wrote, "You'll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don't make the game a judgment of someone's character or marriage." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the video went viral, Aasif's wife took to Instagram to defend him and slam trolls questioning their marriage over the clip. She wrote, "You'll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don't make the game a judgment of someone's character or marriage." {{/usCountry}}

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Aasif Khan's eviction

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Aasif was eliminated due to a lack of votes, leaving several housemates emotional. Before leaving the house, he performed his BB News segment for the final time. In a post following his eviction, the actor described his Bigg Boss journey as one of the most beautiful chapters of his life.