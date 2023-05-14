Mother’s Day Special: Feeding my newborn for the first time was the most rewarding moment, says Neha Marda

Actor Neha Marda welcomed her first child, a baby girl in April, and she is super excited celebrating her first Mother’s Day as one herself. Enjoying every bit of this new phase of her life, the actor recalls how feeding her baby has been the most gratifying feeling so far ever since she embraced motherhood. Neha Marda became a mother in April and is celebrating her first Mother’s Day today.

Explaining why, she tells us, “My biggest fear before becoming a mother was that I won’t be milking. Though I have been very particular about eating healthy, and following a good lifestyle, the fear was constant. Ye insecurity hamesha se thi may be because I’ve heard about that a lot about that in my friend circle. They deliver and realise that they’re unable to milk. And I always wanted to feed my child. So, when I got to feed her for her first time, it was the most rewarding moment as a mother.”

Since Marda delivered prematurely, she had to be away from her newborn daughter for first 20 days. And since the day she has returned home with her baby, the actor is rejoicing every moment with the little one, and no amount of responsibility is scaring her.

“Earlier, I was a very deep sleeper. Nothing and nobody could wake me up. But now, I don’t even need an alarm. I wake up four times to feed her, to see if her diaper is alright, to see if she is sleeping well or crying. And I do all of it effortlessly. Pehle chid chid hota tha jab mummy uthaati thi. But now, it’s all different,” she continues, “My mother keeps telling me that I will check on her and you take some sleep. Not that I don’t trust my mother but my inner conscience tell me to be available to her and see for myself that everything’s fine. I can trust nobody more than myself here.”

Talking about how the last one month has been since she brought her baby home, Marda says her daughter so far has been quite an easy child.

“She take long naps because of which I also get to have a good sleep. Moreover, it’s not like the previous times when a mother had to do everything. I have helping hands at home, who work under my supervision. And I think it’s all the more necessary as I have to prepare her for future when I have to get back to work and she would have to be under someone’s care,” she shares.

Moreover, Marda shares that because she is not a very young mother, she was well-prepared for everything that was about to happen to her life, after the child’s birth. “I am 34 and I think I was quite prepared in my mind ki kya kya hota hai. There would be tiredness, sleepless nights, exhaustion, depression and what not. And because of that, I am always one step ahead of all that might trouble me. Also, as a daily soap actor, I am anyway very much in the habit of staying awake, or sleeping in my costumes. So even if there are sleepless nights sometimes, it does not really get me tired,” she says.

Ask how does it feel to have someone to call you a mother, Marda smiles and says, “It definitely feels old, but that’s okay. I feel like I’ve got a friend in my life now, my life is complete now. She is the only things, apart from my mother, who is all mine. Now that I have got her, nothing can be more beautiful.”

As for any special plans for the Mother’s Day, Marda says there’s nothing extensive planned, as they are taking all the precautions suggested by the doctors. “She is a premature baby and we are really keeping her away from the external world for now. Doctors have allowed not allowed it. So may be we will have a small celebration at home with mom dad and me. Will cut the cake and eat it by ourselves,” she ends.

