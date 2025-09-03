Alix Earle calls Dancing With The Stars debut ‘dream come true,’ admits she’s scared of one thing

Alix Earle is swapping TikTok for prime-time television as she joins the cast of Dancing With The Stars Season 34. The 23-year-old influencer will be competing against other celebs like Robert Irwin, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, and more. Alix Earle joins Dancing With the Stars Season 34.(Instagram/alix_earle)

For Earle, the move is not just about entertaining her fans in a new way, it is a chance to show another side of herself. “I am definitely competitive, which I don’t think anyone has ever really seen before,” she told TV Insider in an interview. “People are used to seeing me having fun and I think the more serious side of myself is definitely going to come out in the training," she added.

Returning to a childhood passion

Earle is not a total newcomer to dance. She trained as a kid but left it behind in high school. Signing up for DWTS means she will be diving back into that world - though this time with millions of people watching. “Being able to submerge myself in dance training again is such a dream come true,” she said.

She already knows which styles feel less intimidating. Earle thinks she will shine with fast, upbeat dances like the Samba or Jive, but might have trouble with slower, more technical ballroom pieces. “I’m pretty terrified of the Viennese Waltz,” she admitted.

Still, she believes the right professional partner will make the difference. Earle has been partnered with professional Val Chmerkovskiy.

Facing her biggest fear

Performing for a live audience is not new for Earle, who is used to sharing unfiltered moments with millions of followers on TikTok. But doing it without the safety net of editing is another challenge. “My nerves can definitely get to me at times, and I think forgetting the dance on live television is my biggest fear,” she told TV Insider.

Even with that anxiety, she is excited for the community the show is known to build. “I cannot wait to meet everyone in the DWTS family and all of the other talent on the show. I’ve heard so much about the close connections you build with everyone and can’t wait to be part of it," she said. Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 16 at 8/7c on ABC.

FAQs:

Who is Alix Earle on DWTS Season 34?

She’s a TikTok influencer and one of the new contestants this season.

What did Alix Earle say is her biggest fear?

She’s most worried about forgetting her routine during a live broadcast.

Has she danced before?

Yes, she trained as a child, but never did ballroom or partner dancing.

Which dances does she feel confident about?

She thinks she’ll do well in fast, upbeat routines like the Samba or Jive.

When does DWTS Season 34 premiere?

It premieres September 16 on ABC.