Dancing with the Stars Season 34 unveils exciting new celebrity cast: Check full list here

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars will feature a fresh cast of celebrities who will be swaying their way to the top. Dancing with the Stars season 34 premieres this September.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars )

In April, the first well-known figure to join the cast was Robert Irwin, son of the late zookeeper Steve Irwin.

The 21-year-old Australian is not the first member of his family to participate in the popular ABC dancing competition show. Bindi, his 26-year-old older sister, and Derek Hough, her professional dancing partner, took home the Mirrorball trophy in 2015.

The 24-year-old influencer Alix Earle was revealed as the second name on the call sheet in May.

The entire cast was revealed this morning on Good Morning America

Jordan Chiles: An Olympic gymnast who won a gold medal, and Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist and the late Steve Irwin's son

Alix Earle: Host of the Hot Mess podcast and social media influencer

Jen Affleck: The star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Whitney Leavitt: Another character from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

All about Season 34 of DWTS

The returning judging panel of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli will be joined by co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in Season 34 of DWTS.

Professional dancers, including returning favorites Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Ezra Sosa, Jan Ravnik, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Witney Carson, and Gleb Savchenko will be paired with the additional entrants. This season, Mark Ballas will be making a comeback from retirement.

Former Bachelor contestants Joey Graziadei and his companion Jenna Johnson easily won the prized mirrorball trophy in the most recent season.

Second place was awarded to Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten, while third spot was taken by Disney sensation Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong.