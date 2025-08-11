‘So cool’: Israel hailed for Dancing with the Stars performance mimicking Donald and Melania Trump's dance moves | Watch

Israel’s version of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has sparked online buzz with a performance that has gone viral. A video of a performance paying tribute to Donald Trump and Melania Trump has surfaced on X. Israel hailed for Dancing with the Stars performance mimicking Donald and Melania Trump's dance moves (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

A recent episode had professional dancers wearing costumes mimicking the President and the First Lady, featuring Trump’s signature red tie and Melania’s beautiful gown. The choreography is set to a mix of upbeat tracks, featuring moves that echoed Trump’s popular dances as rallies. The studio audience, as well as netizens, seemed to love the move.

Take a look:

‘It's nice having a country that loves us’

Netizens hailed the performance on X, with one user writing, “It's astonishing what six months of sane strong leadership can do in America. This was unimaginable last year. The Golden Era indeed.” “Outstanding!!!” one user wrote, while another said, “Love it. @POTUS and @FLOTUS should dance like that for us.” One wrote, “That was so fun!!!! Thank you for sharing!!!”

“It's nice having a country that loves us. Like—really, really, really nice. Thanks Israel for bein that buddy,” one user wrote, while another said, “Heelarious! at least they have a sense of humor AND dance moves.” “Yes, happiness is returning to America ... great performance,” wrote a user. Another said, “And the crowd goes wild! I love this!”

“Truly amazing performance!” one user said, while another wrote, “So cool. Thank you for posting this.” “Oh my goodness! Had no idea this existed! Fun,” one user said, One wrote, “It's nice to see comedy again that no one cries foul about. I consider this good-natured teasing and we need more of it.” “the south park guys must be outraged by this,” one user speculated., while another wrote, “That is truly the best thing I've seen in a hot minute! I can't stop smiling!!! Thanks for sharing friend!!!”