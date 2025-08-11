Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
5 journalists killed in IDF attack on Gaza tent; Israel alleges Hamas link

ANI |
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 08:04 am IST

The deceased journalists included two Al Jazeera correspondents, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with camera operators.

At least five journalists were killed in an Israeli strike on a tent housing journalists outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday (local time), Al Jazeera reported.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike where Al Jazeera says its journalists Anas Al Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh and three photojournalists were killed, in Gaza City(REUTERS)
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike where Al Jazeera says its journalists Anas Al Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh and three photojournalists were killed, in Gaza City(REUTERS)

The deceased journalists included two Al Jazeera correspondents, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal, the outlet reported.

The Israeli military confirmed killing al-Sharif, while alleging that he was "acting under the pretence of an Al Jazeera journalist" while supposedly working for Hamas.

"STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist. Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the IDF wrote on X.

"Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera. A press badge isn't a shield for terrorism," the post added.

According to Al Jazeera, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has been able to verify the killing of at least 186 journalists since October 7, 2023. At least 90 journalists have been imprisoned by Israel.

The Israeli military has been systematically killing journalists, photographers and local media workers in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in an attempt to silence their reports, as per Al Jazeera.

This attack came hours after the Israeli prime minister told foreign media he had decided to allow some foreign journalists into the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera stated.

"In fact, we have decided, and I've ordered, directed the military, to bring in foreign journalists, more foreign journalists," Netanyahu said at the news conference in Jerusalem.

"There's a problem of assuring security, but I think it can be done in a way that is responsible and careful to preserve your own safety," he added.

The Israeli authorities have long prevented any foreign media from entering the Gaza Strip, while it has deliberately targeted and killed close to 200 local Palestinian journalists since October 2023.

