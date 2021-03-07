'All the girls hit on Sidharth Shukla, that's a problem,' says rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill haven't ever confirmed that they're dating, but that doesn't stop their legions of fans from speculating about their relationship. Now, they have another new titbit to chew over, because Shehnaaz has described Sidharth as 'the complete package'.

In an interview, she was asked what makes him an ideal life partner, and she said that him being an ideal man is both a blessing and a curse.

She told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, "First, everyone hits on Sidharth Shukla. I've seen it. He is the complete package. But this is also a problem. The girls don't leave him alone."

Shehnaaz was also asked what makes Sidharth angry. "If you say something illogical to him," she said. "He'll always correct you. He's very professional, even in real life."

Sidharth recently praised Shehnaaz for her latest music video, titled Fly. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that he was 'proud' of her, and said, "more power to you".

Sidharth, who appeared as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, made headlines for uttering ‘I have a girlfriend at home’ on the show, which many of his fans took as a reference to Shehnaaz. On Bigg Boss 13, after flirting for some time with Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz started getting close to Sidharth. Soon, she declared her love for him.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video: 'Proud of you'

When asked why fans love her chemistry with Sidharth, Shehnaaz said that her world revolved around him in Bigg Boss 13. “Bigg Boss mein bhi jab thi, main kabhi uske liye fake nahi rahi (I have never been fake towards him on Bigg Boss),” she said, adding, “Koi bhi baat na meri ghoom-ghumake wahaan pe hi aati thi, ki yeh kya kar raha hai (Every time, it would always came back to him and what he was doing),” she had told Bollywood Hungama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON