Sidharth Shukla loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video: 'Proud of you'
- Sidharth Shukla showered praise on Badshah and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly.
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has expressed his love for rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly, performed by rapper Badshah.
The video is Shehnaaz's first collaboration with Badshah. Soon after watching it, Sidharth tweeted on Friday, "Just heard the song FLY loved it ...@Its_Badshah big fan ... and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it ... proud of you ... more power to you girl." She replied to the tweet with a love-filled emoji. The video shows Badshah and Shehnaaz romancing together in snow-covered Kashmir.
Soon after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth featured together in several music videos.
They shared an interesting bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. After flirting for some time with Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz started getting close to Sidharth on the show. Soon, she declared her love for him.
Sidharth, however, has always maintained that he treats her as a very good friend. Nonetheless, fans keep speculating that he is dating Shehnaaz. Recently, Sidharth declared he is single when a fan reached out to him on Twitter saying: "Meri girlfriend keh rhi hai jab tak reply or follow back nhi doge shadi nhi karegi kya chahte ho main kuwara rahu aisa n Karo reply do plz shadi hogi to main apke liy spl karunga ek reply (My girlfriend is saying until you don't reply or follow back, she wouldn't marry me. Do you want me to stay single? Reply please, if I marry, I will do something special for you)."
Sidharth's response was also a dig at the recent reports about his own wedding with Shehnaaz. "Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me (Brother, the single tag is good. I am single and yet some in the media have announced that I am married)," the actor said.
During his stint on Bigg Boss 14, however, he let slip that he has 'a girlfriend at home'.
Shehnaaz has now begun filming her next project - a Punjabi film alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Diljit recently announced the new film, Honsla Rakh.
