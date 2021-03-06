IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sidharth Shukla loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video: 'Proud of you'
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the Bay.(Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the Bay.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Sidharth Shukla loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video: 'Proud of you'

  • Sidharth Shukla showered praise on Badshah and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:48 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has expressed his love for rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly, performed by rapper Badshah.

The video is Shehnaaz's first collaboration with Badshah. Soon after watching it, Sidharth tweeted on Friday, "Just heard the song FLY loved it ...@Its_Badshah big fan ... and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it ... proud of you ... more power to you girl." She replied to the tweet with a love-filled emoji. The video shows Badshah and Shehnaaz romancing together in snow-covered Kashmir.


Soon after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth featured together in several music videos.

They shared an interesting bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. After flirting for some time with Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz started getting close to Sidharth on the show. Soon, she declared her love for him.

Sidharth, however, has always maintained that he treats her as a very good friend. Nonetheless, fans keep speculating that he is dating Shehnaaz. Recently, Sidharth declared he is single when a fan reached out to him on Twitter saying: "Meri girlfriend keh rhi hai jab tak reply or follow back nhi doge shadi nhi karegi kya chahte ho main kuwara rahu aisa n Karo reply do plz shadi hogi to main apke liy spl karunga ek reply (My girlfriend is saying until you don't reply or follow back, she wouldn't marry me. Do you want me to stay single? Reply please, if I marry, I will do something special for you)."


Sidharth's response was also a dig at the recent reports about his own wedding with Shehnaaz. "Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me (Brother, the single tag is good. I am single and yet some in the media have announced that I am married)," the actor said.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 14, however, he let slip that he has 'a girlfriend at home'.

Also read: See Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man in these BTS photos

Shehnaaz has now begun filming her next project - a Punjabi film alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Diljit recently announced the new film, Honsla Rakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill rapper badshah

Related Stories

Sridevi died before Janhvi Kapoor could make her film debut.
Sridevi died before Janhvi Kapoor could make her film debut.
bollywood

When Janhvi had revealed how mom Sridevi never wanted her to be in the movies

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor had once revealed how her mother did not want her to join films. Sridevi felt her older daughter would not be able to survive in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Ranbir Kapoor played an old man in a recent TVC.
Ranbir Kapoor played an old man in a recent TVC.
bollywood

See Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man in these BTS photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • New behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of an advertisment capture Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the Bay.(Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the Bay.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Sidharth loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz's new music video: 'Proud of you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla showered praise on Badshah and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
tv

Vikas, Rakhi make funny faces as they party with Devoleena, Rashami, Vindu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant met for a party. Vikas shared pics with a lovely note for Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
tv

Rakhi says Abhinav and Rubina are together today because of her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she did not cross any limit when she pulled at his drawstrings inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle worked together on Suits.
Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle worked together on Suits.
tv

Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick defends her against Palace's 'shamelessness'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Patrick J Adams, who starred with Meghan Markle in hit series Suits, has spoken in defence of the Duchess. The actor is shocked at Buckingham Palace's 'obscene' attack on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani has shared a video of herself, singing the Gayatri Mantra.
Anita Hassanandani has shared a video of herself, singing the Gayatri Mantra.
tv

Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Anita Hassanandani has shared a new video in which she is seen singing the Gayatri Mantra for her son, Aaravv. The baby boy was born in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant entered the show as challengers.
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant entered the show as challengers.
tv

Rakhi Sawant: 'Rahul Mahajan is zero if you remove his surname'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant says she does not respect Rahul Mahajan at all, adding that she respects his surname and his parents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
tv

Abhinav on Salman siding with Rakhi after she pulled drawstring of his shorts

By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up on Rakhi Sawant's advances at him on Bigg Boss 14 and how he felt 'dejected' when host Salman Khan sided with her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya cooks breakfast for Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya cooks breakfast for Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha, he learnt the recipe from Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:58 PM IST
  • In a new video, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he learnt how to make caramelised eggs from Aly Goni, knead dough from Jasmin Bhasin and even Rakhi Sawant taught him how to cook some dish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill is currently shooting for Honsla Rakh in Canada.
Shehnaaz Gill is currently shooting for Honsla Rakh in Canada.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats, says she is gaining 'sympathy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • Shehnaaz Gill said that she was not affected by the acid attack threats she got and the doctored videos made of her. She said that she is only gaining 'sympathy' in the process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij said that she and Jay Bhanushali love their three children equally.
Mahhi Vij said that she and Jay Bhanushali love their three children equally.
tv

Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster kids

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Mahhi Vij, in a lengthy note, responded to accusations that she and Jay Bhanushali do not love their foster children Khushi and Rajveer as much as their biological daughter Tara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in a music video.(Instagram)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in a music video.(Instagram)
tv

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni's music video Tera Suit out on March 8, see first poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • After promising a surprise to her fans, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have revealed first look of their music video together. Check out the first poster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan seen at her father's funeral.
Gauahar Khan seen at her father's funeral.
tv

Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, friends pay tributes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Actor Gauahar Khan lost her father on Friday morning. She took to social media to share the news with her fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
tv

Eijaz attends birthday bash with Pavitra, threatens to take away cake

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan came together for Naina Singh's birthday bash on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was extremely angry and fought with Rakhi Sawant when she got to know about the incident. Abhinav has now said that the reaction made him feel a 'sense of belonging'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP