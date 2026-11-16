Amitabh Bachchan recalls almost drowning while kayaking in Nepal, says nobody came to rescue him for a while

Apart from learning something new on Kaun Banega Crorepati, fans also get a chance to know more about interesting anecdotes from Amitabh Bachchan's life. In an upcoming episode, the actor shares another interesting, and rather dangerous, experience as he recalls almost drowning while kayaking in Nepal.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls almost drowning while kayaking in Nepal

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about experience of kayaking in Nepal during a film's shoot.

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Speaking to a contestant on the show, Amitabh recalled that he had travelled to Nepal for a film shoot when someone suggested that he try kayaking, calling it a 'wonderful experience'. However, the actor described the water sport as 'quite dangerous'. He explained that the kayak was very narrow and took almost 45 minutes to get into.

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Amitabh shared that although he was initially reluctant, he eventually agreed to give it a try. However, he had a great deal of difficulty getting inside the kayak. That wasn't the end of his struggle, as the actor went on to describe the near-death experience he had while attempting the water sport.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "You have to paddle in the correct direction, and what happened was that I was supposed to turn the boat one way, but I turned it the other way, and the boat capsized. When it overturned, I had been told that if such a situation arose, I should push my hands upwards from underwater so that the boat would right itself. And if that didn’t work, I should wave both my hands vigorously underwater so that the people around would realise that someone was drowning. So I was waving my hands vigorously underwater, trying to make my way out. After all, one cannot hold one’s breath for that long." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "You have to paddle in the correct direction, and what happened was that I was supposed to turn the boat one way, but I turned it the other way, and the boat capsized. When it overturned, I had been told that if such a situation arose, I should push my hands upwards from underwater so that the boat would right itself. And if that didn’t work, I should wave both my hands vigorously underwater so that the people around would realise that someone was drowning. So I was waving my hands vigorously underwater, trying to make my way out. After all, one cannot hold one’s breath for that long." {{/usCountry}}

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Amitabh says nobody came to rescue him for some time

The actor further revealed that nobody came to his rescue for quite some time. Recalling the frightening experience, he said, "You won’t believe it, but nobody came to rescue me. On top of that, we were shooting a film, and the film's hero himself was drowning. Imagine they would have had to continue working with the other hero. However, someone standing near the waterfall realised that something was seriously wrong, and somehow managed to pull me out. It was quite an ordeal, I tell you. It takes three to four people just to pull someone out of there, and even getting me out proved to be quite difficult."

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

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Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of India's most popular television quiz shows, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan for several seasons. The show is currently in its 18th season.