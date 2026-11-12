Bomb threat email targets Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Mumbai mayor office again

An email threatened bomb blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai on Wednesday, including the mayor's office and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, officials said. The bomb threat email also targeted Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa. (AFP)

The email also mentioned the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. A similar email threat was received by the Pune Municipal Corporation, following which security was stepped up outside the PMC headquarter at Shivajinagar.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with further details.